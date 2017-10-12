Jaguars News and Notes: Linder continues to miss practice, offense prepares for Aaron Donald

Sep 10, 2017; Houston, TX, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars center Brandon Linder (65) on the field before the game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Shanna Lockwood-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Shanna Lockwood, Shanna Lockwood)

Jaguars center Brandon Linder continued to miss practice with an undisclosed illness Thursday.

The offensive lineman has missed the first two sessions leading into the team's Week 6 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams. The longer Linder sits out, the more likely he is to miss Sunday's game.

Backup interior lineman Tyler Shatley filled in for Linder against the Pittsburgh Steelers and played well. Offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett may need to lean on Shatley's services again this week.

"It kind of came out of nowhere and in football you need to adjust," Hackett said. "I thought Tyler went in - with limited practice reps - and he did a really nice job and got us rolling [against Pittsburgh]."

Guard Patrick Omameh (hip), running backs Chris Ivory (hip) and Leonard Fournette (ankle/shoulder), wide receivers Marqise Lee (ribs) and Arrelious Benn (groin) and cornerback Jalen Ramsey (calf) were limited in practice Thursday.

Benn was a new addition to the report, while Ramsey's injury changed from an ankle to a calf ailment.

Quarterback Blake Bortles (wrist), defensive tackle Malik Jackson (groin), safety Jarrod Wilson (shoulder), wide receiver Jaelen Strong (hamstring and defensive end Lerentee McCray (knee) were full participants during Thursday's workout.

McCray is likely to return to the field this week against the Rams. He has missed the last three games.

"My body is made to move, so I hate sitting in the training room, sitting on the table, so it feels good to be back outside," McCray said earlier in the week.

DOWNLOAD: The free First Coast Football App for stats, scores, analysis, stories and more

Jaguars preparing for Donald's disruption

The Jaguars will need to find a way to stop Los Angeles Rams defensive end Aaron Donald Sunday.

The defensive lineman has been a menace for opposing offenses for four seasons. The two-time All-Pro is adjusting to a 3-4 defense but is still a concern for the Jaguars.

"Obviously, I have experience when I was the coach at Syracuse, when we played against him," Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone said regarding Donald.

"He was really an outstanding player at that time, and when he left I was hoping to never see him again, you know? And here we are again. I think he’s a smart football player; his effort, his quickness, strength, and I when I say strength, upper body and lower body, very explosive player and probably, if not the best, then one of the best inside players in the game right now.”

The 6-foot-1, 280-pound former defensive tackle is now playing at defensive end this season for Wade Phillips. The new spot hasn't stopped him from being disruptive.

"He is an extremely good football player," quarterback Blake Bortles said. "He is someone you have to account for and make sure he is taken care of because he can ruin a game [for an offense].”

Donald has produced only 10 tackles and a sack this season, but his presence is enough to force the Jaguars to study his traits thoroughly.

"It's one of those things, when you see him in there - the first game he wasn't out there - you see him working in and working in," Hackett said. "The more that you see him play, you're like 'Oh God!' But you definitely have to understand where he is and have a plan for him."

The game is expected to be close on Sunday, so keeping Donald away from Bortles will be a priority.

More News and Notes

- Defensive end Calais Campbell received the Jaguars' nomination for the 2018 Bart Starr Award Thursday. The annual award is given to an NFL player who displays "outstanding character and leadership in the home, on the field and in the community."

- Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette on his notable spin move:

"It just happens, man. It's something I've been doing since high school, college and now here. I think it's something in my arsenal that I'm going to keep."

- Hackett on how well the play fakes are working with Fournette and Ivory in the lineup:

"Yeah, they step up a little bit more. They step up a little bit more when you have those two runners in the backfield, which allows you to potentially get some things down the field. They also realize it and turn back very fast, but you're dumping it back down to a back. It's one of those things, the play action game is going to be good. We've definitely run the ball a couple of times to get our play action going."

- Fournette's jersey from the Week 5 win in Pittsburgh was sent to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. The Jaguars running back is the youngest player to run for a 90-yard touchdown in a regular season game. Fournette also set a franchise record for the longest run in Jaguars history.

RB @_fournette's jersey from Sunday is being shipped to Canton to be featured at the @ProFootballHOF.



Youngest ever with a 90-yard TD run! pic.twitter.com/vFkAN6aqeR — Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) October 11, 2017

- Fournette was named the FedEx Ground Player of the Week for his performance against Pittsburgh. He produced 181 rushing yards and two touchdowns against the Steelers this past Sunday.

Follow Mike Kaye on Twitter at @Mike_E_Kaye.

Listen to "Teal & Black Blitz with Mike Kaye and Mike DiRocco (Podcast) 10-9" on Spreaker.

© 2017 WTLV-TV