The Jaguars started organized team activities without cornerback Jalen Ramsey, linebacker Telvin Smith and left tackle Branden Albert.

Ramsey, Smith and Albert skipped out on the practice on Tuesday.

Albert was an expected absence, as he had missed all elements of the offseason program thus far. He is reportedly seeking to alter his contract.

Head Coach Doug Marrone asked the veteran to give him a heads up before arriving in Jacksonville. Marrone said he didn't expect Albert back anytime soon.

Ramsey absence was a surprise. It is unclear why Ramsey was not at practice.

However, Marrone said Ramsey had made him aware of his weekend plans.

Smith was at EverBank Field earlier in the day and Marrone said the team is aware of his situation.

The Jaguars expect Ramsey and Smith back soon.

The Jaguars also had several players working on the sideline during practice. Safeties Tashaun Gipson and Barry Church, cornerbacks A.J. Bouye and Aaron Colvin, tight end Neal Sterling and third-round pick Dawuane Smoot were among the group.

First-round pick Leonard Fournette and second-round pick Cam Robinson joined quarterback Blake Bortles and the offense at practice. Without pads, the practice was limited, but the unit was able to at least lineup properly and go through the motions.

Jaguars headed to New England for practice in August

The Jaguars will travel to Foxborough, Mass. for joint practices prior to their first preseason game against the New England Patriots.

The defending Super Bowl Champions will host the Jaguars from August 7-8.

“Having the opportunity to practice with the defending world champions to begin our preseason schedule will be beneficial for our football team,” Marrone said in a release.

“We appreciate Coach Belichick extending the invitation to our organization.”

The Jaguars will face the Patriots on Thursday, August 10 at 7:30 p.m.

- With Colvin, Gipson, Church and Bouye out of practice, the addition of cornerbacks Tyler Patmon and Brian Dixon on Monday makes even more sense.

- The NFL owners have voted to eliminate the 75-man cut down after Week 3 of the preseason, according to MMQB's Albert Breer. That means that the Jaguars will only have to trim the roster once before the start of the regular season. The team will be able to house 90 players on the roster for the entirety of the offseason.

Marrone said he was in favor of the move. He believes having one cut makes it better for player safety and gives them another shot at auditioning.

