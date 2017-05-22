Jaguars News and Notes: Jacksonville signs cornerback, several stars enter OTAs in contract year

ARLINGTON, TX - SEPTEMBER 13: Tyler Patmon #26 of the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium on September 13, 2015 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images) (Photo: Ronald Martinez, 2015 Getty Images)

With questions and concerns regarding the depth in the secondary, the Jaguars added a cornerback with some experience on Monday.

The team announced the signing of third-year cornerback Tyler Patmon.

The Oklahoma State alum was signed as an undrafted free agent by the Dallas Cowboys in 2014. He spent a season and a half in Dallas but was waived in December 2015.

He latched on with the Miami Dolphins for the remainder of the season and played in two games.

He has since bounced around from the Tennessee Titans to the Kansas City Chiefs to the Carolina Panthers.

Patmon (5-10, 188 lbs.) has produced 21 tackles, an interception for a touchdown and seven pass breakups during his career.

The roster stands at the 90-man limit.

Jaguars entering OTAs with several notable contract year stars

The Jaguars have been busy this offseason, bringing in external talent in free agency and the draft.

However, some of their notable stars are set to hit free agency next offseason. Locking them into extensions seems like a good idea for a young team that wants to sustain success.

Center Brandon Linder, linebacker Telvin Smith, wide receivers Allen Robinson and Marqise Lee and cornerback Aaron Colvin are set to hit the market next March.

Smith and Robinson are the flashiest of the group.

Robinson made a Pro Bowl in 2015 after posting 80 receptions for 1,400 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns. He had a down season last year with 73 receptions for 883 receiving yards and six touchdowns, as the entire offense seemed to falter on an almost-weekly basis.

Smith has a been a fifth-round steal since he was drafted in 2014. He has collected at least 104 tackles, a sack and an interception in all three of his NFL seasons. He is among the best weak-side linebackers in the league.

"On the contract questions, I'm going to say this about the contract to address the whole issue: I like to focus on football, so when management decides what they want to do, they'll approach me and we'll go from there," Smith said in April.

"As a football player, I'm just here to help this team keep growing and continue to grow and achieve the success that we can."

Linder made the transition from starting right guard to starting center last season. He has started all 32 games that he has appeared in during his career. However, he has missed 16 games in three years due to injury.

Lee had a breakout season last year, but like Linder, has battled heavy injury absences in the past. Lee produced 63 receptions for 851 yards and three touchdowns. He also returned a kickoff for a touchdown.

The former second-round pick also missed nine games during the previous two seasons due to hamstring injuries.

Colvin is probably the player on the most uneven ground of the five. Like Linder, Colvin has only played in 32 games (20 starts) over the last three seasons. He has battled Achilles and ankle injuries that have forced him to miss time. He was also suspended for the first four games of last season after violating the NFL's performance-enhancing substances policy.

Still, Colvin has played well when healthy. He is the among the best slot cornerbacks in the league and is also a very proficient blitzer out of the secondary.

With the new regime in place, perhaps the offseason program is the group's audition this summer.

“It helps in regard to making sure that everybody understands that everybody has a chance to interview; let’s see how you do,” Exec. Vice President of Football Operations Tom Coughlin said in February.

More News and Notes

- The Jaguars kick off organized team activities (OTAs) on Tuesday. Following the 10 OTA practice sessions, the Jaguars will take part in mandatory minicamp from June 13-15.

During OTAs, the Jaguars will don helmets and shells (avoiding full pads). Team sessions of 7-on-7, 9-on-7 and 11-on-11 will be allowed.

- The Jaguars worked out linebacker Sam Barrington last week, a league source told First Coast News. The former Green Bay Packers and Kansas City Chiefs defender played college football at USF and starred for Terry Parker High School in Jacksonville.

