Jaguars OTAs 4 Recap: 'Heated' Smith speaks to defense after practice, Lee sidelined for drills

Jaguars fourth-year linebacker Telvin Smith has had enough of the losing.

He has won just 11 games in three NFL seasons. That's a far cry from his college years at Florida State, where he won 14 games and a national championship as a senior in 2013.

The 2014 fifth-round pick spoke to the defense after practice on Tuesday, trying to rally his troops at the beginning of the offseason as opposed to the middle of the season, as he has done in the past.

Smith said he was heated. He has been frustrated with the team's lack of progression throughout his tenure.

"That's why I say I'm heated," Smith said. "Not because of the sun or the weather, it just cause of where we're at as a team. With the players that we have, I just think as a team, we should be further than we are. As players, we've got to do our part in the sense of: it's not scheme, it's none of that, it's 'what do we want, what's our mentality going to be?'"

Smith said the Jaguars staff has done a good job establishing accountability, but that isn't enough. It's on the players to perform at a high level and make plays.

"I like the analogy of 'they're just the wardens of the prison, but we're the officers in the prison that run the day-to-day.' [The coaches] just oversee what's going on. We have to take the things that go on in the locker room and outside of this building and we have to grow, come together and we have to do that at a faster pace at this point."

Smith set an example for the young players after practice. Third-round pick Dawuane Smoot said Smith brought energy to the discussion.

"We have to get things right," Smoot said after Smith's conversation with the defense.

"We have to go out there and play as hard as we can, especially in practice because it's going to transfer on the field. I feel like it doesn't really put that much pressure on us, it just like helps us out and really energizes us."

Lee added to sidelined list

The Jaguars started their second week of organized team activities without a notable offensive player.

Wide receiver Marqise Lee was at EverBank Field on Tuesday, but didn't participate in any drills. Lee is the latest in a long line of important players to miss practice during OTAs.

Lee had been a full participant in the first week of practices.

He joined safeties Tashaun Gipson and Barry Church, cornerbacks A.J. Bouye, Aaron Colvin and Tyler Patmon, fellow wide receivers Dede Westbrook and Jamal Robinson, running back T.J. Yeldon and tight end Neal Sterling on the sidelines.

Defensive tackle Stefan Charles was also not participating in practice. Charles was signed as a free agent in March. This was his first missed practice of the offseason.

Wide receiver Kenneth Walker and running back Tim Cook continue to miss practice because of graduation rules.

Offensive tackle Branden Albert also continues to skip out on the voluntary workouts.

Starting guard A.J. Cann returned to practice after missing Friday's session due to personal reasons. Cann and right tackle Jermey Parnell were the only players to play every snap on offense last season.

