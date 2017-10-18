Jaguars News and Notes: Fournette, Lee miss practice, Marrone preparing for Brissett

JACKSONVILLE, FL - OCTOBER 15: Leonard Fournette #27 of the Jacksonville Jaguars walks to the bench area in the second half of their game against the Los Angeles Rams at EverBank Field on October 15, 2017 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images) (Photo: Sam Greenwood, 2017 Getty Images)

The Jaguars were without four key starters during Wednesday's practice.

Rookie running back Leonard Fournette (ankle), wide receiver Marqise Lee (knee), cornerback A.J. Bouye (hamstring) and center Brandon Linder (illness) were sidelined for the first official practice of Week 7.

Fournette, Bouye and Lee were injured during the Jaguars' Week 6 loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

Linder has missed two-straight games with an undisclosed illness.

Fournette is the team's leading rusher, while Lee is the Jaguars' top receiver. Both would create huge holes for the Jaguars if they were forced to miss Sunday's game against Indianapolis.

Bouye is a starting cornerback who is having an All-Pro year. His injury will be worth monitoring in the days ahead.

Quarterback Blake Bortles (right wrist), cornerback Jalen Ramsey (calf), free safety Tashaun Gipson (neck) and tight end Marcedes Lewis (shoulder) were also listed on the injury report.

Gipson, Lewis and Ramsey were listed as limited participants during practice. Bortles was a full participant.

Jaguars preparing to face Brissett

The Jaguars aren't sure who they will face at quarterback in Week 7.

Colts starting quarterback Andrew Luck has been sidelined for the first six games of the season as he recovers from offseason shoulder surgery. His replacement, Scott Tolzien, was benched in Week 1.

The Colts have been rolling with second-year quarterback Jacoby Brissett ever since. Indianapolis traded for Brissett in September and it's hard to argue against the merits of the deal so far.

Brissett has kept the Colts competitive in Luck's absence. Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone has been impressed by what he has seen so far from the young quarterback.

"Well, the guy they've got now has been getting better and better each week," Marrone said. "He's doing a really nice job. We're banking on and preparing for [Brissett]."

Entering his sixth game as a starter, Brissett has helped the Colts post a 2-4 record without Luck. He has completed 98-of-164 passes for 1,209 yards, three touchdowns and three interceptions. He has also been successful on the ground, running for 98 yards and three touchdowns.

The Jaguars will continue to monitor Luck's status this week, but the expectation is that Brissett will be the man under center at Lucas Oil Stadium.

"I think we have a good understanding that if Luck comes in, we've played against that before, we should be able to adjust to that," Marrone said. "But we're really concentrating on Brissett, who I think has gotten better and better each week."

- The Jaguars will wear teal jerseys for the first time since 2013 when the team hosts the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 9.

- New Jaguars kicker Josh Lambo will wear No. 4. He spoke to the media Wednesday.

Lambo discussed the pressure that comes with joining a team after they just cut their incumbent kicker:

"There's always a little bit of pressure in the NFL because it's a performance-driven job. If you don't perform, then you're out. It's terms of pressure, the more pressure you have, you put it on yourself. I think you can relieve that pressure by doing Monday-Saturday the right way. I feel like I'm very well-prepared. Getting released from the Chargers had me reevaluate all that stuff and I think it's definitely going to make me a better player in the long run."

- Here's what Jaguars quarterback Blake Bortles had to say about Jason Myers' release:

“I think any time a guy gets cut during the season, especially a starter at any position, I think it’s definitely a bit of a shock or an eye-opener saying anybody can go at any time. Nobody’s really safe, it’s a result-oriented business and everybody gets that and you have to do your job. If you don’t do your job, then they can find somebody else to replace you. I think it’s definitely something that guys take notice of.”

