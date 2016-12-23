Jaguars News and Notes: Colvin, Reed placed on injured reserve, six players out against Titans

The Jaguars made four roster moves ahead of their Week 16 matchup against the Tennessee Titans.

The team placed cornerback Aaron Colvin (ankle) and left guard Chris Reed (toe) on injured reserve on Friday.

Colvin was suspended for the first four games of the season, but returned to the lineup in Week 6 against the Chicago Bears. He appeared in 10 games (four starts) and produced 22 tackles and a sack on the season. He suffered the season-ending ankle injury in the Jaguars' Week 15 loss to the Houston Texans.

Reed entered the season as a backup interior lineman and eventually became the team's third starting left guard. In his first NFL season, Reed appeared in 10 games (four starts) for the Jaguars. He suffered the season-ending toe injury in Week 14 against the Minnesota Vikings.

The Jaguars also promoted wide receiver Tony Washington and safety Akeem Davis from the practice squad to fill the roster spots left by Colvin and Reed.

Washington (5-11, 198 lbs.) has been on-and-off the Jaguars practice squad and active roster for the last three seasons. He was waived after being placed on injured reserve during the offseason, but returned to the practice squad a few weeks ago. He appeared in four games for the Jaguars last season before suffering a quad injury.

Davis (6-1, 200 lbs.) has bounced around the league since being signed as an undrafted free agent with the Washington Redskins in 2014. He appeared on the NFL Network reality show "Undrafted" during that season. Since being released by the Redskins in 2015, Davis has played for the New Orleans Saints, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Seattle Seahawks, Indianapolis Colts and Kansas City Chiefs. He signed with the Jaguars practice squad in October.

Week 16 Injury Report

JAGUARS

OUT: WR Arrelious Benn (concussion), DT Jordan Hill (calf), WR Allen Hurns (hamstring), LB Sean Porter (hamstring), RB Denard Robinson (ankle), TE Neal Sterling (concussion)

TITANS

QUESTIONABLE: LB Sean Spence (ankle)

OUT: CB Jason McCourty (chest)

Follow Mike Kaye on Twitter at @Mike_E_Kaye.