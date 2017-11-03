Jaguars News and Notes: Robinson, Lee listed as questionable for Week 9 game against Bengals

Oct 8, 2017; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Cameron Heyward (97) blocks against Jacksonville Jaguars offensive tackle Cam Robinson (74) at the line of scrimmage during the second quarter at Heinz Field. The Jaguars won 30-9. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Charles LeClaire, Charles LeClaire)

The Jaguars will face three game-time decisions entering Sunday's Week 9 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Left tackle Cam Robinson (ankle), wide receiver Marqise Lee (knee) and right guard A.J. Cann (triceps) were all listed as questionable for the game on Friday.

Robinson was limited in practice throughout the week after suffering an ankle injury early in Week 7's win over the Indianapolis Colts. If he is unable to play, veteran backup Josh Wells will make the first start of his NFL career.

Wells filled in for Robinson against the Colts and played a career-high 66 snaps. It may have been the best performance of his four-year career.

Lee missed the first two official practices this week, but returned on Friday.

If Lee can't play, rookie Keelan Cole would probably start in his place opposite veteran Allen Hurns. Lee leads the Jaguars with 363 receiving yards through seven games.

Cann was a late addition to the injury report, as he injured his triceps in practice Thursday. He was listed as a limited participant in the final practice of the week.

If Cann can't play, he would probably be replaced by either Tyler Shatley or Chris Reed. Shatley started the last three games at center.

Running back Leonard Fournette and center Brandon Linder weren't listed on the final injury report.

Fournette missed the Week 7 game against the Colts due to an ankle injury. Linder missed three games due to an undisclosed illness.

DOWNLOAD THE FREE FIRST COAST FOOTBALL FOR MORE JAGUARS COVERAGE

More News and Notes

- Following practice, Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone was undecided on whether or not rookie wide receiver Dede Westbrook would be activated off injured reserve before Sunday's game.

"We have that ability, we haven't made that decision," Marrone said. "We'll go back in there and talk about it."

- The Jaguars' Week 9 game is also a homecoming for former Jacksonville players. The team will honor notable Jaguars alumni at halftime.

Below are the players scheduled to attend the halftime ceremony on Sunday:

Jason Babin, Bryan Barker, Tony Boselli, Kyle Bosworth, Kyle Brady, Mark Brunell, Fernando Bryant, Marco Coleman, Richard Collier, Eric Curry, Donovin Darius, Paul Frase, Jamaal Fudge, David Garrard, Ernest Givins, Quinn Gray, Chris Hanson, Reggie Hayward, Mike Hollis, Greg Huntington, Clint Ingram, Brian Iwuh, Greg Jones, Damon Jones, John Jurkovic, Jammie Kirlew, Jeff Lageman, Gordon Laro, Emarlos Leroy, Mike Logan, Chris Luzar, Lonnie Marts Jr., LeShai Maston, Corey Mayfield, Keenan McCardell, Scotty McGee, Tom McManus, Brad Meester, Pete Mitchell, Tom Myslinski, Todd Philcox, Adam Podlesh, Josh Scobee, Darren Studstill, Jimmy Redmond, Micah Ross, Jimmy Smith, Larry Smith Jr., Isaac Smolko, Scott Starks, Fred Taylor, Patrick Venzke, Dave Widell, Maurice Williams, David Young, Joe Zelenka

- The Jaguars nominated defensive tackle Malik Jackson for the NFL's annual Salute to Service Award. Through his Malik's Gifts foundation, Jackson has sponsored multiple events designed to support the military.

- If active, the Jaguars may go back to Lee at punt returner. Marrone mentioned Lee and first-year wide receiver Jaydon Mickens as the possible punt returners.

Follow Mike Kaye on Twitter at @Mike_E_Kaye.

© 2017 WTLV-TV