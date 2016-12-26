Jaguars need to get more from 2015 draft class next season

Defensive end Dante Fowler missed his entire rookie season as he recovered from ACL surgery. The former third overall pick is working through some growing pains on the field. Mandatory Credit: Timothy T. Ludwig-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Timothy T. Ludwig, Timothy T. Ludwig)

The 2016 Jaguars have had their issues.

Quarterback Blake Bortles is struggling, the running game is inefficient and the defense doesn't create enough turnovers.

Many of the struggles of 2016 can be traced back to 2015 or more specifically the 2015 NFL Draft.

The Jaguars' 2015 draft class has done little in the ways of splash plays or consistent contribution. Of the group, running back T.J. Yeldon and guard A.J. Cann are the only starters. Yeldon splits his reps heavily with Chris Ivory - when the veteran is healthy - and Cann has struggled with run blocking all season.

Yeldon has appeared in all 15 games (13 starts) this season. He is averaging just 3.6 yards per carry and 6.2 yards per catch. With 180 touches, Yeldon has produced just 777 total yards and two touchdowns. He has appeared to more a change of pace running back than a surefire starter through two seasons.

Part of the reason for Yeldon's running game struggles have been on Cann. The guard has played well enough in pass protection but has quite a bit of work to do as a run blocker. As third round pick, Cann needs to take a step forward next season to help improve the overall performance of the offensive line.

The team's 2015 first overall pick, defensive end Dante Fowler, is essentially a rookie this season after missing his first year with an ACL injury. While the expectations were blown out of proportion due to a successful training camp, Fowler hasn't even earned the starting job at Leo. He has taken a backseat to rookie defensive end Yannick Ngakoue, who has twice the amount of sacks that Fowler has produced through 15 games.

Day 3 picks like wide receiver Rashad Greene, safety James Sample and defensive tackle Michael Bennett are all on injured reserve. Sample and Bennett have missed the entire season due to injury, while Greene was extremely ineffective when healthy. Greene fumbled four punt returns and caught five receptions for 32 yards in eight games.

Seventh round tight ends Neal Sterling and Ben Koyack have actually been big surprises this season. Both are headlining their position group down the home stretch and have provided help in the receiving game. Sterling, a converted wide receiver, has caught 11 receptions for 96 yards. Koyack, who has been the top tight end since Julius Thomas went on injured reserve, has produced consistently and showed potential as a blocker and a receiver.

Overall, the Jaguars haven't gotten enough out their top 2015 picks to build on the growth of the 2014 draft class, or at least what the predecessors offered in their sophomore campaigns.

The lack of progression from class-to-class has played a major factor in the team's lack of growth and success this season. Winning teams typically get solid returns from their early picks in Year 2, but the Jaguars have struggled because those selections haven't panned out yet.

The next head coach will have to get more out of the homegrown talent already on the roster for his team to succeed. The 2015 class must make a big jump - especially the top picks - for the Jaguars to improve their depth and overall success.

Follow Mike Kaye on Twitter at @Mike_E_Kaye.