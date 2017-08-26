Jaguars name Blake Bortles starting quarterback for Week 1 vs. Texans

Two practices into 2016 organized team activities (OTA), things are running a lot more smoothly according to Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Blake Bortles.

Following two weeks of indecision, Blake Bortles has been named the Jaguars' starting quarterback for Week 1 of the regular season.

Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone named Bortles the starter after he completed 12-of-16 passes for 125 passing yards, a touchdown and an interception against the Carolina Panthers in the team's third preseason game.

Chad Henne started the exhibition game and completed 8-of-14 passes for 73 yards. The Jaguars' offense completed two scoring drives but was just 1-of-7 on third down with Henne in the first half.

Bortles has started 45 straight games since taking over for Henne in Week 4 of the 2014 season. Bortles has thrown for 11,241 passing yards, 69 touchdowns and 51 interceptions over the last three seasons.

Bortles will start for the Jaguars on the road against the Houston Texans in an opening week AFC South clash. Bortles' will be charged with leading an offense that features rookies at left tackle and running back.

The Jaguars will need to get off to a fast start, as their first two games are against AFC South rivals with the Tennessee Titans coming to town for the Week 2 home opener.

Starting Bortles is a risk for the Jaguars, as the fifth year of his rookie deal is guaranteed for injury. The salary for a potential fifth season with the Jaguars would be roughly $19 million.

The Jaguars have yet to name starters at left guard and fullback.

