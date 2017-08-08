Jaguars move OT Branden Albert to reserve/retire list after player discusses potential return

Tackle Branden Albert is moving north up I-95 in a trade with the Miami Dolphins (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images) (Photo: Al Bello, 2015 Getty Images)

The Jaguars moved veteran offensive tackle Branden Albert to a new reserve list Tuesday after the player made it known he had the desire to potentially return to the game.

Albert informed the team that he was leaving the franchise on July 31. His retirement was announced in the middle of the team's second padded practice. Since Albert was competing with second-round pick Cam Robinson for the starting left tackle job, Josh Wells was inserted into the competition to replace the veteran.

On Friday, Albert approached the team about potentially returning to the NFL in the future, according to the Jaguars. On Monday, the team and Albert mutually agreed to shift the player from the reserve/left team designation to the reserve/retired list.

The move allows Albert to come out of retirement and gives the Jaguars the opportunity to release or trade him.

Due to the signing bonus he received as part of his free agent deal with the Miami Dolphins in 2014, Albert owed the Jaguars $3.4 million in prorated bonus money. It is unclear whether he will still owe the same sum under his new designation.

The Jaguars traded a 2018 seventh-round pick to the Dolphins to acquire Albert in March. The Dolphins said they will return the pick to the Jaguars due to Albert's retirement.

Albert participated in just three minicamp workouts and three training camp practices while with the Jaguars. He sat out for the entire voluntary portion of the offseason program.

The Jaguars have yet to name a starter at left tackle, though Robinson is considered the favorite. Albert's absence has shifted the line's projections, as the veteran and Robinson could have started together, no matter who won the left tackle job. With Albert out of the lineup, Patrick Omameh or Tyler Shatley could land a starting guard job.

The Jaguars said in a statement that they will not address the Albert situation moving forward. Albert has yet to release a statement on the situation.

The Jaguars are currently preparing for the preseason opener in Foxborough, Massachusetts against the New England Patriots, which will take place Thursday at 7:30 p.m.

