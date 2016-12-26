Jaguars Monday Mailbag: How does Marrone fit into the head coaching search?

Offensive line coach Doug Marrone teaches rookie A.J. Cann during OTAs. (Photo: FCN)

Sunday's blowout win over the Tennessee Titans at EverBank Field has Jaguars fans talking about the future.

Following interim head coach Doug Marrone's first game at the helm, fans have been curious about whether or not he will have a future in Jacksonville.

This week's Jaguars Mailbag answers some of those fan questions and beyond.

@Hoodrichslime asks: If Marrone closes out the season 2-0 where do you think he stands amongst the other head coaching candidates that we know of?

Mike Kaye: : This is just speculation, but I think it matters how they win against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 17. The AFC South squad isn't very good and winning by three or four points isn't enough of a "wow" to force anyone's hand. That said, two blowout wins over divisional opponents should put Marrone in the thick of things in early January.

He currently has a 16-17 record and still owns the best Buffalo Bills season record in over a decade. I may be in the minority, but I think he should be considered in the Top 3 with Mike Smith and Josh McDaniels when it comes to retread targets. Remember, Marrone was never fired for being a bad coach. He left on his own terms.

Continuity is important. If Shad Khan and Dave Caldwell like Todd Wash, and think Marrone will keep him if he gets the permanent head coaching gig, then that makes him all the more appealing.

@Youngbr2002 asks: Both coaches who were promoted from within (Mike Mularkey in Tennessee and Ben McAdoo with the New York Giants) have had success, do you think this will help Marrone get the job?

MK: Both Mularkey and McAdoo are interesting cases. Mularkey took over on an interim basis last season and impressed ownership while he was given the majority of the season to work. McAdoo, basically was Tom Coughlin's built-in successor and he was hired after the Super Bowl-winning head coach resigned.

Marrone's case is similar, but still pretty different from Mularkey's situation. Marrone, like Mularkey. is serving as an interim head coach. But he isn't getting a lot of time to with which to work. That said, if he goes 2-0 and the Jaguars look inspired, it is easy to understand his appeal.

Mularkey and McAdoo likely helped from a continuity standpoint, but I think their situations contrast Marrone's deal. Also, I think the Titans and Giants were in way different situations than the Jaguars will be this offseason.

@Rolljags asks: Obviously it depends on the coach, but who do you see as realistic cuts on the roster?

MK: I think it does heavily rely on the next head coach, but I think it's fair to question whether or not guys like Julius Thomas, Jared Odrick and Davon House will be back. All three have little in the way of dead money on their deals, so cutting them would save quite a bit of cap space. However, cap space isn't an issue for the Jaguars, so they can be as flexible as they want.

I think Jermey Parnell is a guy to keep an eye on. Marrone says he has played his best football as a Jaguars player over the last three weeks, but that may be more of an indictment of his overall production than an actual compliment. If the Jaguars want to bring in competition for Blake Bortles, I think Chad Henne could realistically feel the repercussions.

Veteran mainstay Marcedes Lewis is also someone with a shrinking role and a decent annual salary. Another coach may want to develop Ben Koyack or Neal Sterling in his place at tight end. The same could be said for defensive tackle Roy Miller or middle linebacker Paul Posluszny.

