Jaguars make blockbuster trade with Bills for DT Marcell Dareus

OAKLAND, CA - DECEMBER 04: Marcell Dareus #99 of the Buffalo Bills warms up prior to their NFL game against the Oakland Raiders at Oakland Alameda Coliseum on December 4, 2016 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images) (Photo: Thearon W. Henderson, 2016 Getty Images)

The Jaguars' front office decided to work during their bye week. The team made a blockbuster trade with the Buffalo Bills to acquire former All-Pro defensive tackle Marcell Dareus Friday.

The Bills received a 2018 sixth-round pick in return.

Dareus will need to pass a physical to complete the trade. The Jaguars will also need to cut a player from the 53-man roster.

The 6-foot-3, 331-pound defensive lineman wasn't a great fit for first-year Bills head coach Sean McDermott's natural one-gap, 4-3 defense. He will now most likely slide into the Jaguars' front four as a nose tackle. Defensive coordinator Todd Wash will likely use Dareus as a rotational piece at defense tackle on passing downs.

Wash's defense features more hybrid looks than the Bills' attack, allowing Dareus to play in a spot that fits his strengths.

The Jaguars start Malik Jackson at three-technique and Abry Jones at nose tackle. Dareus is likely to compete with both for playing time.

This move by the Jaguars indicates a desire to win now and beyond. Dareus has four years left on the six-year, $95.1 million deal he signed in 2015.

Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone and assistant defensive line coach Jason Rebrovich worked with Dareus in Buffalo.