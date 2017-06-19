Jaguars Mailbag: Who has breakout potential? How many cornerbacks will make the roster?

May 26, 2017; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Ben Koyack (83) works out during organized team activities at Everbank Field. Mandatory Credit: Logan Bowles-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Logan Bowles, Logan Bowles)

This week's Jaguars Mailbag features questions about cornerback depth, breakout potential on the roster and the wide receiver position.

DOWNLOAD THE FIRST COAST FOOTBALL APP FOR MORE JAGUARS COVERAGE

@Datboyjnice asks: Does it make sense to keep five cornerbacks with the secondary so banged up? If so, who do you predict to stick around?

Mike Kaye: Aaron Colvin was sidelined for the entire offseason program with a leg injury and Jalen Ramsey recently underwent core muscle surgery, which is likely to keep him out of the early part of training camp.

Both are expected to be available for the start of the season, but there still should be some concerns about depth.

Free safety Peyton Thompson backed up pretty much every secondary position last season, so he gives the Jaguars options if they want to go light at defensive back. I think that would be foolish, especially considering the amount of emphasis the new regime has put on special teams.

Defensive backs are going to be busy on Sundays, so hedging bets with plenty of depth would be smart. The team drafted Jalen Myrick in the seventh-round with that point in mind.

Josh Johnson has also proven to be reliable when called upon. Defensive backs coach Perry Fewell sang his praises last week.

I expect the Jaguars to go with five cornerbacks to start the season. Injuries notwithstanding, I think the quintet will be A.J. Bouye, Ramsey, Colvin, Johnson and Myrick.

Kyle Maki asks: From last season's roster, who do you pick as a breakout and who do you think will regress?

MK: Third-year tight end Ben Koyack is a player who has a lot of breakout potential in this offense. While a lot can be said about Marcedes Lewis' blocking ability and Mychal Rivera's receiving prowess, Koyack showed a marriage of both in glimpses last season.

With a fullback being added to the offense and the top three receivers in good health, I would expect two-tight end sets to take a backseat, especially compared to the last two seasons. When you have just one tight end out there, that player needs to be able to block and catch to be most effective.

Koyack has proven to be a very reliable blocker and he has upside as a receiver. The team invested a draft pick on him and while he isn't making the money Rivera and Lewis are bringing home, he does offers more long-term potential.

Homegrown talent is essential and Koyack strikes me as a player who could breakout if given the chance.

Terrance Hayes asks: Who wins the No. 2 WR spot during camp: Allen Hurns or Marqise Lee?

MK: This is a great question because I think it's a matter of perspective.

If you consider the "Z" receiver (flanker) position to be the No. 2 guy then I think Lee has the clear advantage. If you consider the receiver with the most playing time to be that second option, I'd say Hurns probably has the best shot.

Let's go with Option A for right now.

The Jaguars seem more comfortable with Hurns in the slot than they do with Lee and rightfully so. Neither seems to be the ideal fit for that position, which is why I think Hurns' value comes from his ability to play all three positions in 11 personnel (one running back, one tight end) sets.

Still, I think Lee offers the most big play ability. Hurns has the more reliable hands and is the better route runner, but Lee's ability to create with the ball in his hands makes the offense more dynamic.

The Jaguars drafted Lee and would probably like to see everything he can do before financially investing in him.

Hurns has a deal in place and if Lee takes off next offseason they have him as insurance. If Lee breaks out, the Jaguars can cut Hurns without penalty. The team can then use Hurns' money to pay Lee.

If Lee falters or succumbs to his old injury woes, Hurns will be there. That said, I think Lee gets the first bite of the apple this season.

Follow Mike Kaye on Twitter and ask him your mailbag questions at @Mike_E_Kaye.

© 2017 WTLV-TV