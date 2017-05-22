Jaguars Mailbag: Which position battles are the most intriguing? Is Church an upgrade over Cyprien?

JACKSONVILLE, FL - AUGUST 20: (L - R) Patrick Omameh #77, A.J. Cann #60, Tyler Shatley #69, and Christopher Reed #64 of the Jacksonville Jaguars come onto the field for the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on August 20, 2016 at EverBank Field in Jacksonville, Florida. Tampa Bay defeated Jacksonville 27-21. (Photo by Joel Auerbach/Getty Images) (Photo: Joel Auerbach, 2016 Joel Auerbach)

Before the launch of organized team activities (OTAs) on Tuesday, the Jaguars Mailbag features questions about roster battles, the safety position and overall depth.

Ryan O'Bleness asks: Can we learn anything about who is winning positional battles at OTAs? What are the most intriguing battles to watch out for this summer?

Mike Kaye: We can learn about the front-runners early.

The Jaguars will only allow the media to watch three full practices during OTAs, so it'll be a little tough to gauge. We will have access to specific periods during the other seven practices.

Last season, looking at our notes, you could tell Bryan Walters and Arrelious Benn were definitely going to have a place on the roster. We could also tell Ryan Davis wasn't the best fit at linebacker. That said, each position has its challenges to really evaluate without pads and consistent team drills.

As far as intriguing competitions go, the following three battles are at the top of our list:

1) Branden Albert vs. Cam Robinson at left tackle

2) Chris Reed vs. Patrick Omameh at left guard

3) Paul Posluszny vs. himself at SAM linebacker

Obviously, left tackle will be the marquee battle on the card every day if Albert returns to EverBank Field for OTAs or mandatory minicamp. We are in favor of the veteran starting over the rookie at left tackle, because of the urgency and importance of the position for a quarterback who clearly struggled last season.

Left guard is interesting because it hasn't been settled in years. Sure, Zane Beadles had his two-year stint in Jacksonville before last year, but it would be hard to call his work stable. Omameh is the veteran who was a solid resource when healthy. Reed is the underdog from a small school, who has the eye of the staff.

Posluszny is a career middle linebacker who is making the transition to strong-side linebacker this offseason. He has never played the position before and his predecessors over the last four years have failed to nail down the spot for the Jaguars. Ryan Davis, Dan Skuta, Myles Jack, Dekoda Watson and Geno Hayes all struggled mightily at SAM in recent years.

@RBrownIII asks: How many tight ends do you foresee on the roster?

MK: With the Jaguars employing a fullback, they will probably limit their tight end numbers. They kept four to begin last season but then Marcedes Lewis and Julius Thomas both got injured. They then brought in Alex Ellis as a third guy to pair with Neal Sterling and Ben Koyack.

Three is a fine number at tight end for a team that is likely to run 11 personnel (one running back, one tight end) more often.

A trio of Koyack, Lewis and Sterling/Mychal Rivera makes sense. Koyack is the key because he can effectively block and catch. Lewis is more of a blocker. Sterling and Rivera are the receiver-first guys.

Terrence Hayes asks: Will Barry Church be more impactful on the backend of the Jaguars' defense than Johnathan Cyprien was in 2016?

MK: The Jaguars certainly think so.

When you pay an older player to replace an in-house guy on the first day of free agency, you clearly view him as being more capable.

Cyprien was a solid in-the-box safety. Church offers that same merit, but also has the ability to play in coverage, which gives defensive coordinator Todd Wash more options. Church has also proven to be more of a play-maker.

Over the last four seasons, Church has produced five interceptions and six forced fumbles. During that same time, Cyprien produced two interceptions and four forced fumbles.

The Jaguars have said that they want to have interchangeable safeties. Church fits that role better than Cyprien.

@jags1185 asks: Do you think the Jaguars should have addressed the offensive line again in the third or fourth rounds?

MK: The Jaguars needed a pass rusher during those two rounds. They drafted Smoot in the third round, which was a better pick than some have projected. Smoot fits what the Jaguars want as a strong-side end and he has the ability to play the weak-side as well.

Yes, Dede Westbrook was a pretty random selection, but he made sense from a value standpoint. Sure, the offensive line could have used a guard like Dorian Johnson, who was selected a little later, but the Jaguars clearly felt good about their depth inside.

@Jagman13 asks: How many of each position do you think there will be after training camp?

MK: Heading into OTAs, this is the way we currently see the roster shaking out after training camp:

QB: 3

RB: 4

TE: 3

WR: 6

OL: 9

DL: 10

LB: 6

CB: 5

S: 4

LS: 1

K: 1

P: 1

