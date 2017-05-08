Jaguars Mailbag: Should Jaguars move Brandon Linder back to guard? What happens to Rashad Greene?

KANSAS CITY, MO - NOVEMBER 06: Center Brandon Linder #65 of the Jacksonville Jaguars gets set to snap the ball against the Kansas City Chiefs during the second half on November 6, 2016 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Peter G. Aiken/Getty Images) (Photo: Peter G. Aiken, 2016 Peter G. Aiken)

With the NFL Draft in the rearview mirror, plenty of new questions have popped up regarding the Jaguars' roster.

This week's Jaguars Mailbag features questions about the offense, undrafted free agents and potential bubble players.

DOWNLOAD THE FREE FIRST COAST FOOTBALL APP FOR MORE JAGUARS COVERAGE

J-Nice asks: Does it make sense to move Brandon Linder back to guard if the center options are better than Patrick Omameh/Earl Watford at guard?

Mike Kaye: I think moving Linder would be a mistake. The team is going to rotate linemen to figure out their top five players and fits, but I think Linder has seemingly found a home at center. It's one thing to force competition throughout the line, but it's another to move everyone around.

The Jaguars will already feature at least two new defined starters on the offensive line. A new left tackle and a new starting left guard. A.J. Cann may move from right guard to left guard, which would mean that three spots would have new players. I just think moving Linder for the sake of moving him is not a good idea.

You could argue that Tyler Shatley offers appeal as a potential starting center, but I don't think that's advantageous. He can play all three interior positions and isn't really a master of any of them. The Jaguars should use him as the top interior backup if Patrick Omameh or Chris Reed wins one of the guard spots. Depth is important.

I think Linder should stay at center and he will continue to grow in that role.

Zach Grayner asks: I'd like to know what their plan is with the four running backs: Fournette, Ivory, Yeldon, and Grant. Something has to give. Trade?

MK: The plan is for Fournette to find his footing early on by rotating with (but starting over) Ivory. Those two will be your featured duo.

Yeldon would be the third-down back in some situations, especially as a receiver out of the backfield. The Jaguars like Yeldon as a blocker and receiver.

Grant will need to win a job on special teams as a gunner or returner and he will likely serve as the fourth back. He will have some competition though.

The Jaguars plan on using a fullback, so that could cut into the running back numbers. The team also brought in talented undrafted free agent I'Tavius Mathers to compete for a tailback spot.

Jake Weber asks: Who of the undrafted free agents has the best chance of making the team?

MK: Without seeing the players go through any sort of on-field drills, that's a tough question. On paper, it's smart to look at the weaknesses on the depth chart. I think weak-side defensive end, SAM linebacker and cornerback are the three positions on defense that could use some depth. On offense, the line could use some upgrades.

Using that deductive reasoning, I'd say Carroll Phillips, Justin Horton, Hunter Dimick, Parker Collins and Jeremy Cutrer are in prime positions to steal jobs.

Of that group, I think Phillips and Cutrer are the top dogs based on their skill sets, size and college success. Dimick is an interesting fit as well.

Several readers asked: What happens with Rashad Greene with Dede Westbrook being drafted and Arrelious Benn and Bryan Walters being re-signed?

MK: I received this question in some form or fashion several times last week. I think Westbrook impacts Greene's spot on the roster more than any other receiver. The Jaguars envision Westbrook as a slot receiver and a returner.

Guess who has that same job description: Greene.

The third-year player out of Florida State has struggled with injuries, fumbles and getting yards after the catch in his first two seasons. Greene has 24 career catches for 125 receiving yards (5.2 yards per catch) in 17 games.

For a comparison, Benn had five catches last season for 116 receiving yards. That's eight less yards off 19 less catches.

Greene has to show the ability to hang onto punt returns. He also has to be able to pickup more than 10 yards per catch. He has caught only two receptions that went for more than 10 yards in his career.

If Greene's game fails to mature in his third offseason, he may be cut before the end of the preseason. Benn and Walters offer special teams prowess and have been solid receiving options when called upon. Westbrook is younger and probably more physically talented than Greene.

It's likely to be a challenging summer for Greene. The Jaguars still like him though and General Manager Dave Caldwell backed him publicly after selecting Westbrook.

Jacob Bundy asks: What's your one-year projection Leonard Fournette and who do you see him as comparable to in three years?

MK: I think a lot depends on when Fournette becomes the true "bell cow" back in the offense (my guess is Week 10). If we're going with my line of thinking, I would guess 1,050 yards and nine touchdowns. I think that would be a very strong rookie year, considering the 1,000-yard mark has only been topped a total of 19 times over the last two-years.

Ezekiel Elliot shouldn't be your standard for Fournette. Elliot had an elite offensive line and no one to rotate with. Oh, and a quarterback who didn't turn the ball over and was a major threat in the red zone.

As far as a player comparison in the first three years, it's really hard to find someone who is as hard-nosed, but agile as Fournette is.

I'm not a huge fan of the Adrian Peterson comparison.

I think he is more like Marshawn Lynch. Fournette is much bigger (228 lbs. compared to 215 lbs.) and a bit slower, but they have similar styles of running in my opinion.

Lynch and Fournette can run you over and run around you. That's their games. Lynch was fantastic in his first two seasons with the Bills, but his third season in Buffalo was poorly managed. Still, I think the production and impact would be similar in the long run.

Follow Mike Kaye on Twitter and ask him your mailbag questions at @Mike_E_Kaye.

© 2017 WTLV-TV