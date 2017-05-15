Jaguars Mailbag: How many wide receivers will Jacksonville keep? What happens if Albert holds out?

KANSAS CITY, MO - NOVEMBER 06: Jacksonville Jaguars wide receivers Allen Robinson (15) and Allen Hurns (88) during the second half of a week 9 NFL game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Kansas City Chiefs on November 06, 2016 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. The Chiefs won 19-14. (Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) (Photo: Icon Sportswire, ©Icon Sportswire (A Division of XML Team Solutions) All Rights Reserved contact: info@iconsportswire.com http://iconsportswire.)

The Jaguars' offseason continues to breeze by, as rookie minicamp wrapped up on Sunday.

The team will start the next phase of offseason workouts on May 23. In the meantime, we are left to speculate.

This week's Jaguars Mailbag features questions about the left tackle position, wide receiver depth and potential roster moves.

@IrishJaguar asks: If Branden Albert's stay-away turns into a holdout, do you envision the Jaguars doing anything or will they just let him stew and proceed with Cam Robinson?

Mike Kaye: I can't imagine the Jaguars blinking on this one. Not at all.

The Jaguars may not have drafted Robinson as "holdout" insurance, but they did select him to be a starting tackle. I'm not a huge advocate of starting rookies at left tackle, but the front office seems to be quite content with it.

Let's be honest here, Albert is not a massive upgrade over Kelvin Beachum. He is an upgrade, but to say he will change the trajectory of the line by himself is foolish.

If that were the case, more teams would have offered up a pick for his services. Those picks would also have been better than the 2018 seventh-round pick given up by the Jaguars.

Robinson is a talented player, despite his fall in the draft. That sort of thing happens all of the time. If the Jaguars think Robinson can be effective at left tackle as a rookie, Albert has absolutely no leverage.

Still, none of this matters until June 13, which is the start of mandatory minicamp. Until then, Albert is allowed to look out for his best interests without team scrutiny.

The lack of a telephone game is a bit perplexing though, considering what Albert said at his introductory press conference:

“Because I am a man of faith, I am a man of fate and for someone to trade for me and somebody to still have faith in me and a team in Jacksonville, they took a risk with me and they said they wanted to make a trade. This is the destination where God put me.”

We will just have to see how this all plays out.

@Datboyjnice asks: Do you think the Jaguars could possibly keep 7 receivers?

MK: The Jaguars are stacked at wide receiver.

The team clearly wants the best players on the roster, but I fail to see a benefit in keeping seven wide receivers.

One could argue that Arrelious Benn is in the category of special teams ace. If Dede Westbrook wins the punt return and/or kick return jobs, he would also fit into a broader category.

The Jaguars are going to keep cornerstones in Allen Robinson, Allen Hurns and Marqise Lee. They did just re-sign Bryan Walters, who has been reliable when called upon. I think those are probably your top four receivers at the moment, as Westbrook still needs to learn the ins and outs of the NFL position.

Robinson, Hurns, Lee and Westbrook are probably locks for the roster. Walters and Benn are probably close to sure bets.

Then there's the rest of the group: Rashad Greene, Shane Wynn, Jamal Robinson, Amba Etta-Tawo and Kenneth Walker.

If the Jaguars keep seven - again, not sure why - Greene and Etta-Tawo would be the favorites. Greene may have the edge due to his punt return experience.

That said, I think the group will be Robinson, Lee, Hurns, Walters, Westbrook and Benn at this point. Injuries and transactions happen, so perhaps the group will morph a bit this summer, giving the others a shot or two.

Ethan Cadore asks: Realistically, how many undrafted free agents have a shot to make the 53-man roster?

MK: This is a common question and a hard one to answer because I haven't seen any of rookies on the practice field yet.

Looking at positional depth, I think 2-4 undrafted players have a shot. Carroll Phillips, Parker Collins, Hunter Dimick and Etta-Tawo seem like the ringers of the group.

Phillips and Dimick have their opportunities because of the lack of depth at weak-side defensive end.

Etta-Tawo is a very talented, yet overlooked wide receiver because of his lack of playing time during his first three years in college.

Collins has limited competition for the backup center job. Tyler Shatley and Luke Bowanko will be that competition.

In the end, I think only two (at most) will make the final roster. It'll probably be either Dimick or Phillips.

A dark horse not mentioned above would be Jacksonville linebacker Justin Horton. I think he is a good fit as a backup SAM linebacker.

