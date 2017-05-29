Jaguars Mailbag: How does Jack at MLB change the defense? Who do you pay at wide receiver long-term?

JACKSONVILLE, FL - AUGUST 28: Linebacker Myles Jack #44 of the Jacksonville Jaguars during a preseason game against the Cincinnati Bengals at EverBank Field on August 28, 2016 in Jacksonville, Florida. The Jaguars beat the Bengals 26 to 21. (Photo by Don Juan Moore/Getty Images) (Photo: Don Juan Moore, 2016 Don Juan Moore)

As we enter Week 2 of organized team activities, the Jaguars Mailbag features questions about Myles Jack, the running game and allocating funds for wide receivers.

@bcb_germany asks: How will the Jaguars defense change with Myles Jack at middle linebacker?

Mike Kaye: I'm not sure how the move actually changes the defense after just one full practice of viewing, but I will say the Jaguars have the ability to play faster in nickel situations. Once he settles into his role, I believe the Jaguars will be significantly better in coverage at middle linebacker with Jack. Coverage was among Jack's strengths at UCLA and I think he was limited in the OTTO role last season.

With Jack and Telvin Smith playing on nickel downs (in theory), the Jaguars have one of the quicker duos in the league. I think the benefit of Smith and Jack playing together is that if the opposing team sells a play fake, they are both quick enough to recover into coverage. I also think their ability in open space can prevent big runs on the outside.

Obviously, the biggest change personnel-wise is that Paul Posluszny will now move outside to SAM linebacker, a position that he has never played. With the way the league's offenses are set up, Posluszny is looking at a massive reduction in snaps. He is likely to play roughly 25-35 percent of the snaps at that role. He played 98.2 percent of the snaps on defense last season.

@Jagman13 asks: If Blake Bortles, Allen Robinson and Allen Hurns play like they did in 2015 and Marqise Lee plays like he did in 2016, who do you keep at wide receiver?

MK: Theoretically, the Jaguars have enough cap space to house them all on pretty large deals. However, they do have a roster to build and mold for long-term success.

If Bortles plays well and the Jaguars win a decent amount of games, he will either be playing on his fifth-year option (projected to be around $19 million, per OverTheCap.com) or be signed to a long-term extension with big money attached to it.

That salary will eat up a significant amount of cap room, but the Jaguars set up contracts to where they can easily cut bait on highly paid free agent additions after two seasons. For next offseason, potential cap casualties could include: Chris Ivory, Branden Albert, Jermey Parnell and Paul Posluszny.

Money shouldn't be an issue with keeping all three wide receivers beyond this year.

The long-term spending of the Jaguars will be impacted by the deals, so the team does at least need to consider the risks and rewards of locking up three players at the same position to large contracts.

For the sake of the question, here's a reminder of the production that would need to be replicated to facilitate the scenario:

Allen Robinson (2015): 80 receptions for 1,400 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns

Allen Hurns (2015): 64 receptions for 1,031 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns

Marqise Lee (2016): 63 receptions for 851 receiving yards and three touchdowns

Looking at 2015, Hurns and Robinson exploded for a pretty successful statistical season. They combined for 144 receptions, 2,431 receiving yards and 24 touchdowns. That's a lot of production, but also a lot of opportunity.

Robinson was targeted 151 times and Hurns received 105 looks. The next closest receiver in targets (80) and receptions (46) was tight end Julius Thomas. Behind Thomas was running back T.J. Yeldon, who had 46 targets and 36 receptions.

Lee could have a tough time duplicating his production from last season, if Hurns and Robinson are putting up 2015 numbers. There are simply not enough targets to go around.

Remember, the Jaguars have failed to establish the run over the last two seasons and they were forced to pass a lot during that stretch. After drafting running back Leonard Fournette with the fourth overall pick, the Jaguars would seemingly want to commit to the run more than ever before.

I think Robinson is the most dynamic receiver on the team and he should be signed to a long-term deal if he even sniffs his Pro Bowl season numbers. Hurns is already signed to a big money deal, but he can be cut without any dead money next offseason, so he has to perform at a high level or risk being a cap casualty at $7 million.

It will be an interesting storyline to see who is worth keeping between Hurns and Lee. Both will eat into each others' production as the 2a and 2b receiving options on offense. Lee needs to have a healthy full season for this to be a legit competition.

If Lee can grow upon his breakout performance last season, it makes sense to keep him over Hurns.

The Jaguars have an out with Hurns and Lee will likely get less money than his fellow receivers, given his lack of yardage and touchdown numbers heading into his contract year.

If Hurns rebounds and Lee is just a gadget/role player this season, you easily keep Hurns.

Also, keep in mind that the Jaguars could potentially use the franchise tag on Robinson if they can't reach a long-term deal. The tag could allow the team to sign Lee, keep Hurns for another year and house Robinson while they work on an extension.

@Spades_11225 asks: Are there drafted guys in this year's class that have to deal with the graduation rules like Myles Jack did last year?

MK: The draft picks aren't impacted by graduation rules. Undrafted free agents, running back Tim Cook and wide receiver Kenneth Walker, are missing organized team activities due to the rules.

Last offseason, Jack wasn't able to practice with the team until mandatory minicamp in June due to the graduation cycle in the Pac-12. Cook and Walker probably facing similar fates. Like Jack, Walker went to UCLA.

Bill McNeal asks: What's the ideal touch split between Leonard Fournette, Chris Ivory and T.J. Yeldon for a game?

MK: The ideal touch split early on should be around 40 percent for Fournette, 40 percent for Ivory and 20 percent for Yeldon. Eventually, once Fournette has proven his ability, durability and comfort, those numbers should probably change to 70 percent for the rookie, 20 percent for Ivory and 10 percent for Yeldon.

It's really a matter of Fournette proving he can play well on third down as a receiver and a blocker. He seems to be off to a good start.

