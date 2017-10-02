Jaguars Mailbag: Did Bortles have a fluke performance in Week 3? Can the offense win games?

Oct 1, 2017; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Blake Bortles (5) runs with the ball against the New York Jets during the first quarter at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Brad Penner, Brad Penner)

This week's Jaguars Mailbag features questions about Blake Bortles, Leonard Fournette and the overall offense.

Dylan Goldman asks: Was Blake Bortles' performance in Week 3 a fluke?

Mike Kaye: Bortles completed 20-of-31 passes for 244 passing yards and four touchdowns against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 3.

Week 4 was an extreme contrast, as Bortles went 15-of-35 for 140 passing yards, a touchdown and an interception.

I think both performances offered extremes, but neither was a fluke. Bortles is an all-or-nothing quarterback.

His good is very promising, while his bad is pretty frustrating. I think he is more of a mix of the two performances. It's been very hard to get a read on him, as he was part of three blowouts and then had a major letdown Sunday.

Bortles is capable of repeating his success in Week 3, but it seems like a lot needs to go his way to get there.

S. Easterling asks: Can the Jaguars win with the offense we have or do we have to depend on our defense to carry this team?

MK: The issue for this team is finding a top receiving threat. Consistency is key in that department.

It didn't matter in Week 1, as the Jaguars' defense provided production. In Week 2, the Jaguars failed to really establish any sort of offense.

Last week, it seemed like tight end Marcedes Lewis could be a big part of the offense. However, he didn't catch a pass on Sunday.

Marqise Lee has dropped four passes in four games, making him unreliable as of late. It also seems like Allen Hurns disappears during stretches in games this season.

The Jaguars need to establish one of the three or someone else as Bortles' top weapon. Running back Leonard Fournette caught four passes for 59 yards and a touchdown against the Jets, but he can't be the top option in the passing and running games every week.

In order to move the ball with regularity, the Jaguars have to establish a consistent receiving game. The best way to do that is by establishing a top receiving option.

If Jacksonville fails to establish the passing offense, the defense will be in for a lot of work this season. The defense is the strength of this team, but the offense will need to win games at times.

This week, the offense really needed to step up and the unit fell flat.

Med asks: Why spell Fournette throughout the first three quarters if you’re not going to utilize a fresh #27 in the fourth?

MK: This is probably a better question for offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett, as Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone would say. Still, I'll take a stab at the logic.

Fournette received eight total touches (nine if you count the receiving touchdown called back due to a holding penalty) from the Jaguars' final possession of the fourth quarter to the team's last possession of overtime. The issue wasn't the number of touches Fournette received, but when he received them.

Veteran Chris Ivory was clearly used as the short-yardage and third-down back against the Jets. Ivory and fellow running back Corey Grant failed to gain first downs on third-and-short opportunities during the first two drives of the fourth quarter.

Ivory was also utilized in the red zone and gained little ground late in the game. It was a questionable decision, given Fournette's performance throughout the contest.

The only logic you can use is that the Jaguars liked Ivory in short yardage situations and didn't want to overuse the rookie, who is on pace for an astoundingly high 370 touches this season.

