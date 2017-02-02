Jaguars Mailbag: Could Jacksonville target RB at No. 4? Who will be the first internal re-signing?

MIAMI GARDENS, FL - DECEMBER 30: Dalvin Cook #4 of the Florida State Seminoles runs past the attempted tackle by Delano Hill #44 of the Michigan Wolverines during the 2016 Capital One Orange Bowl at Hard Rock Stadium on December 30, 2016 in Miami Gardens, Florida. Florida State defeated Michigan 33-32. (Photo by Joel Auerbach/Getty Images) (Photo: Joel Auerbach, 2016 Joel Auerbach)

With the Jaguars now settled in with the new coaching staff, the franchise can now focus on evaluating the roster. The team is destined to swap out players at several positions and infuse the roster with new talent.

Naturally, the Jaguars fan base is ready to move on from the bitter taste of a 3-13 finish. The desire to move on has led to a lot of speculation and questions about the future.

First Coast News fielded a mailbag this week and received questions about the draft, free agency and team philosophy.

@TerranceLHayes asks: [Are] Leonard Fournette or Dalvin Cook real possibilities at 4?

Mike Kaye: Jaguars general manager Dave Caldwell told Jaguars.com during last month's Reese's Senior Bowl that he was open to taking a running back early based on value.

Here is the actual quote:

“Last year there was a back that went in the top-five and he had a great year. I think it’s a situation you kind of look at what’s up there in the top-five, top-10 and if the best player is a running back, you may just have to take him.”

Caldwell uses an interesting choice of words in that second sentence. He assess the value pretty fairly by offering a numbered weight to the position.

Essentially, if he looks at the board and it's this order (for instance): Myles Garrett, Jonathan Allen, Jamal Adams, Solomon Thomas and Dalvin Cook, that group means that a running back is a Top-Five player on their board.

If the two players available at four are Cook and Thomas, it's a matter of which position the team feels it needs more. Pass rushers typically hold more importance than running backs to NFL teams.

That said, the Jaguars looked like they badly needed running back help last year. As much as folks in the building put heavy blame on the offensive line, the running backs - specifically Chris Ivory and T.J. Yeldon - were not dynamic or consistent. The team could use a true blue chip at the position.

The earliest that the New York Giants selected a running back under Tom Coughlin was at No. 32 after winning a Super Bowl. However, Coughlin drafted James Stewart at No. 19 (1995) and Fred Taylor (1998) at No. 9 during his first run with Jacksonville.

The earliest Caldwell has drafted a running back was Yeldon at No. 36 in 2015. From 1997-2009, Caldwell's mentor Bill Polian drafted three running backs in the first round for the Indianapolis Colts, taking Edgerrin James with the No. 4 overall pick in 1999.

I think history and talent meet in this off-season. I also think Ezekiel Elliot's impact on the Dallas Cowboys' season will change some minds on the value of running backs.

If I had to guess, Cook is the more likely of the two for the Jaguars. His running style fits well with the zone blocking scheme and his long-end speed could make him a valued asset early. If you're going to go for a running back early, you need to bring in a guy who is different from the talent you currently have on the roster.

@ALanguageUnique asks: What current Jaguars players are potential surprise cuts?

Mike Kaye: I'm not sure if it would be a surprise but depending on how the team feels about Abry Jones, Roy Miller could be expendable. I think Miller is still a very good 4-3 nose tackle, but it'll be interesting to see how much money the Jaguars are willing to invest in the position. Jones played very well in Miller's absence, so perhaps they would go with the younger nose tackle and try to bring in a younger backup in the Jones mold.

The Jaguars would save just under $4 million by releasing Miller.

Another player that would probably surprise some is Sen'Derrick Marks. I think Marks showed that he can still play at a high level in a rotation last season. However, he may want a bigger role and the Jaguars may not be willing to offer him that with Malik Jackson, Sheldon Day, Michael Bennett and others on the roster. Marks is well thought of inside EverBank Field, but playing time may continue to decrease for a guy with a $4.67 million cap hit.

Again, I think cutting either Miller or Marks would be an interesting/unexpected move. I also think at least one will be back next season.

@DemJags asks: Who is the first in-house signing for the Jaguars?

Mike Kaye: I've received this question a few times. I think it'll be interesting to see what happens with free agents outside of the Jaguars' control.

A league source told me that Johnathan Cyprien's free agent market will be impacted largely by Arizona Cardinal safety Tony Jefferson's availability. Cyprien will have a market with a few outside teams showing interest. A team to watch will be the Cleveland Browns, who I expect to be very interested in his services.

With that said, I wouldn't be quick to re-sign before free agency if I were in Cyprien's camp.

Cornerback Prince Amukamara seems to be the most likely internal free agent to re-sign given the Tom Coughlin and Perry Fewell history that he has. Still, he is likely to be the best available cornerback in free agency and could demand bigger bucks elsewhere (if he is viewed as a No. 1 for another team).

Jones, who I brought up earlier, will also see a decent market. He played very well last year and his future with the Jaguars depends on the money and role that the team deems he's worth.

I think Patrick Omameh has a shot at re-signing, as does wide receiver Bryan Walters. Also, it's too early to forget about Luke Joeckel, who I think needs a change of scenery.

I think Amukamara will get a deal done in Jacksonville. It's just a matter of if he is the first or not.

Follow Mike Kaye or ask him your questions on Twitter at @Mike_E_Kaye.

