Jaguars rookie left tackle Cam Robinson thriving despite early tests

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - While first-round running back Leonard Fournette continues to make his case for the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award, second-round left tackle Cam Robinson has gone somewhat unnoticed.

The Jaguars probably prefer it that way.

In the NFL, the mention of a rookie offensive lineman typically comes after he makes a mistake. Robinson's mishaps have been few and far between through five games.

Despite facing a gauntlet of talented pass rushers that has included J.J. Watt, Jadeveon Clowney, Brian Orakpo, Derrick Morgan, Terrell Suggs and T.J. Watt, Robinson has only given up one sack on quarterback Blake Bortles.

His early success is rare for a young offensive lineman, especially at left tackle. Robinson has consistently gone up against the other team's best pass rushers and come out on top.

"It's been good because that's ultimately led to us being successful as a team," Robinson said Monday. "Even though at the end of the day, a lot of people didn't think I could pass block or I struggled to pass block or whatever."

Robinson has also become a protector of his teammates.

He is the first to speak out when a media member criticizes a teammate. He is also one of the first guys to the pile, pulling teammates and opposing players out of the scrum.

"I think that's something I have always had," Robinson said. "Growing up, I know for my house, I was always the man of the house, so I definitely think I had a protective mentality [then] and that's just how I am."

Robinson doesn't play like a rookie. He doesn't act like one either.

His time in the SEC at Alabama conditioned him to be a professional. He does his job and he does it well.

Robinson's approach to the game and his teammates has earned him the respect of others in the locker room. He isn't just a rookie to those who play with him.

"It's impressive," right guard A.J. Cann said. "He comes in, does what he is supposed to do. He even does extra stuff. He works really hard and on the field you can see it, it shows. He's going to be a great player, he's already a good player now."

The praise for Robinson isn't limited to his teammates. Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone has also admired the rookie's play.

"I think he’s been doing a really good job and he’s getting better and better each week," Marrone said.

"I’m excited the way he has come along. He needs to continue to do that. I think he has a good understanding of that and I think that the one thing I know I appreciate is the way he goes about his business and his passion for the game. I think that’s the one thing that I’ve been impressed with. He runs around up there and picks people up. I never want to lose that. I keep telling him that.”

Entering his sixth regular season game, Robinson will face off against Los Angeles Rams outside linebacker Robert Quinn. The two-time Pro Bowl player is the latest in the line of "big name" pass rushers to face Robinson.

If the rookie continues to play like he has so far this season, it'll be hard for the Rams to ignore him Sunday.

