Jaguars injury report: Marqise Lee ruled out for Week 16, Allen Hurns listed as questionable

Dec 3, 2017; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Marqise Lee (11) runs after catching a pass during pre game warmups before the game against the Indianapolis Colts at EverBank Field. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Reinhold Matay, Reinhold Matay)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jaguars will be without starting wide receiver Marqise Lee during their Week 16 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers Sunday.

Lee suffered an ankle injury during the first quarter of the Jaguars' Week 15 win over the Houston Texans. He missed practice throughout this week due to the injury.

Lee's injury is notable as fellow wide receiver Allen Hurns' status for Sunday is undecided. Hurns was listed as questionable Friday due to his own ankle injury.

Hurns has missed the Jaguars' last five games. He returned to practice Wednesday and was a limited participant throughout the week.

If Hurns can't play, he and Lee will be replaced by the young trio of Keelan Cole, Dede Westbrook and Jaydon Mickens. Fellow wide receiver Larry Pinkard has been ruled out for the game against the 49ers, as he remains in the league's concussion protocol.

Linebacker Lerentee McCray (neck) was a late addition to the injury report Thursday. He has been listed as questionable for Week 16. McCray is one of the Jaguars' best special teams players.

