Jaguars injury report: Fournette, Lee added to the list this week, McCray returns to practice

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Jaguars starting running back Leonard Fournette (ankle) was added to the injury report on Wednesday.

Fournette was limited during the Jaguars' first practice in preparation for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The rookie wasn't the only new addition to the injury report this week. Fullback Tommy Bohanon (knee), right guard A.J. Cann (hand), wide receiver Marqise Lee (ribs) and safety Jarrod Wilson (shoulder) were also new names on the list.

Wide receiver Jaelen Strong (hamstring) and defensive end/linebacker Lerentee McCray (knee) were limited in their return to practice. Both had sat out for the last two weeks.

Below are performance statuses from Wednesday's Jaguars practice:

DNP: WR Marqise Lee (ribs), S Jarrod Wilson (shoulder), C Brandon Linder (illness)

LIMITED: DT Malik Jackson (groin), RG A.J. Cann (hand), DE/LB Lerentee McCray (knee), FB Tommy Bohanon (knee), RB Leonard Fournette (ankle), CB Jalen Ramsey (ankle), WR Jaelen Strong (hamstring)

FULL: LB Donald Payne (hamstring), QB Blake Bortles (right wrist)

