Jaguars place wide receiver Bryan Walters on IR, sign cornerback Brian Dixon

The Jaguars placed wide receiver Bryan Walters (foot) on injured reserve and signed cornerback Brian Dixon on Monday.

Walters was re-signed by the Jaguars on a two-year deal during free agency this March. The veteran receiver has been with the team since 2015.

Walters (6-0, 195 lbs.) proved to be a reliable target when called upon. He collected 56 receptions for 599 receiving yards and three touchdowns during his Jaguars tenure.

Appearing in 21 games (four starts) over the last two seasons, Walters has also played on special teams.

The 29-year-old drew interest from a few other teams during free agency.

The Jaguars selected wide receiver Dede Westbrook in the fourth round of this year's draft. In theory, Westbrook could take over Walters' spot as the backup slot receiver. He can also return punts similarly to Walters.

The Jaguars currently have Westbrook, Allen Robinson, Allen Hurns, Marqise Lee, Rashad Greene, Jamal Robinson, Larry Pinkard, Shane Wynn, Amba Etta-Tawo, Keelan Cole and Kenneth Walker at the wide receiver position.

Dixon (6-0, 195 lbs.) was an undrafted free agent signing of the New Orleans Saints in 2014. He appeared in 37 games before being waived this past November. He then signed with the Arizona Cardinals but failed to appear in any games.

Dixon has produced 42 tackles and two forced fumbles during his career. He joins newly signed veteran Tyler Patmon in the secondary.

The Jaguars have little proven depth behind their top three cornerbacks.

A.J. Bouye and Jalen Ramsey appear to be among the top duos - on paper - in the league, while Aaron Colvin is a solid inside coverage guy.

Josh Johnson is set to return as the team's dime cornerback and special teams ace.

The team also has seventh-round pick Jalen Myrick, Doran Grant, Jeremy Cutrer, Ezra Robinson and Tracy Howard at cornerback.

The Jaguars roster remains at the 90-man limit.

