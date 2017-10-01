Jaguars Inactives, Week 4: Safety Tashaun Gipson active against the Jets

The Jaguars will have starting free safety Tashaun Gipson in the lineup against the New York Jets Sunday.
Gipson was a late addition to the injury report Friday. He was listed as questionable with a knee injury.
The veteran safety wasn't listed among the Jaguars' seven inactives Sunday.
Linebacker Donald Payne (hamstring) will also be active against New York after being listed as questionable.
Defensive end Lerentee McCray (knee) and wide receiver Jaelen Strong (hamstring) will be inactive for the second-straight game after being ruled out earlier in the week.
Below you'll find the entire Jaguars inactive list for Week 4:
- QB Ryan Nassib
- DE/LB Lerentee McCray
- WR Jaelen Strong
- OT Will Poehls
- OG Josh Walker
- CB Jalen Myrick
- RB T.J. Yeldon
