Jaguars Inactives, Week 3: Ramsey active vs. Ravens, McCray sits out in London

Dec 11, 2016; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey (20) reacts after a play in the second quarter against the Minnesota Vikings at EverBank Field. Mandatory Credit: Logan Bowles-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Logan Bowles, Logan Bowles)

For the second straight week, Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey faced a game-time decision and the results were identical.

Ramsey will play against the Baltimore Ravens in London. The defensive back has been battling an ankle injury that has forced him out of practice.

Ramsey played throughout last week's loss to the Tennessee Titans. He will probably follow suit against the Ravens.

However, defensive end Lerentee McCray won't be so lucky. A knee injury will keep McCray out of the Week 3 matchup. Other notable inactives include running back T.J. Yeldon, quarterback Ryan Nassib and wide receiver Jaelen Strong.

Rookie linebacker Blair Brown is active for the first time in his career. Defensive tackle Sheldon Day is also active after being a healthy scratch in Week 2.

Below are the Jaguars' inactives for Week 3 vs. the Ravens:

- DE Lerentee McCray

- OT Will Poehls

- CB Jalen Myrick

- WR Jaelen Strong

- OG Josh Walker

- QB Ryan Nassib

- RB T.J. Yeldon

