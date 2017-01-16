Jaguars hire Tyrone Wheatley as running backs coach

24 Sep 2000: A close up of Tyrone Wheatley #47 of the Oakland Raiders smiling during the game against the Cleveland Browns at the Network Associates Coliseum in Oakland, California. The Raiders defeated the Browns 36-10.Mandatory Credit: Tom Hauck /Allsport (Photo: Tom Hauck)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jaguars added another notable name to the team's coaching staff on Monday.

The team announced it has hired Tyrone Wheatley as the Jaguars new running backs coach.

Wheatley was Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone's running backs coach with the Buffalo Bills (2013-2014) and Syracuse Orange (2010-2012).

The Bills had the number two running game in the league in 2013, but placed 25th in 2014.

Wheatley is coming off a two-year stint as the running backs coach for the Michigan Wolverines.

A first round pick in the 1995 NFL Draft, Wheatley played 10 seasons in the league. He played for the New York Giants from 1995-1998 and for the Oakland Raiders from 1999-2004.

Last year's running backs coach Kelly Skipper remains retained by the staff.

