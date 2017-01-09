Jaguars hire Tom Coughlin as head of football operations

Nov 14, 2016; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants former head coach Tom Coughlin walks off the field after being interviewed before a game between the New York Giants and the Cincinnati Bengals at MetLife Stadium. The Giants will induct Coughlin into their Ring of Honor during a halftime ceremony. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Brad Penner, Brad Penner)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Much like a Hollywood studio, the Jaguars are investing heavily in a proven commodity.

The Jaguars will be bringing Tom Coughlin back into the fold as executive vice president of football operations, First Coast News has learned. The news also comes with the hiring of new Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone.

Coughlin was the team's initial head coach when the expansion franchise started in 1995. He was fired following the 2002 season and eventually went on to win two Super Bowls with the New York Giants.

Coughlin resigned from his post with the Giants following the 2015 season. He was out of coaching this past season and served as a senior advisor for the NFL's football operations department.

Coughlin has an overall 170-150 regular season record and was 68-60 as the Jaguars head coach during his original run.

He has a 12-7 overall playoff record.

Coughlin has been rumored for a front office post with the Jaguars for the last two seasons. He will likely serve as the football equivalent of team president Mark Lamping.

He had met with the Jaguars during week 17, presumably to interview for the head coaching position.

Accountability was clearly an important part of the off-season plan for the Jaguars. With Coughlin, Caldwell and Marrone in place, the Jaguars will have a three-headed leadership group moving forward.

