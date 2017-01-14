Jaguars hire Fewell as defensive backs coach, Flaherty as offensive line coach

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - DECEMBER 30: Perry Fewell, Defensive Coordinator for the New York Giants looks on against the Philadelphia Eagles at MetLife Stadium on December 30, 2012 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images) (Photo: Al Bello, 2012 Getty Images)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jaguars continued to fill Doug Marrone's coaching staff on Saturday.

The team announced the hirings of defensive backs coach Perry Fewell and offensive line coach Pat Flaherty. The two additions were announced after the team confirmed that defensive coordinator Todd Wash would be retained in the same role.

The Jaguars also hired special teams coordinator Joe DeCamillis on Friday.

Fewell and Flaherty both have a long history with Jaguars Vice President of Football Operations Tom Coughlin. Both were members of his staff with the New York Giants.

Fewell spent the last two seasons as the Washington Redskins' defensive backs coach. Prior to his stint in Washington, Fewell was the Giants' defensive coordinator for five seasons (2010-2014). He was on the Giants' staff that won Super Bowl XLVI.

From 2006-2009, Fewell was the Buffalo Bills' defensive coordinator. He entered the NFL as the Jaguars' secondary coach in 1998 and was with the staff until Coughlin's dismissal in 2002. He has also served as the secondary coach for the then-St. Louis Rams and Chicago Bears.

“Perry Fewell was a defensive coordinator for a Super Bowl winning team and is a tremendous addition to our coaching staff, as he is one of the premier secondary coaches in this league,” said Jaguars Head Coach Doug Marrone. “We are excited for Perry to return to where he made his NFL coaching debut 19 years ago and cannot wait for him to get on the field with our guys and help mold our young secondary into a consistent, league-leading group. Having played in the secondary himself, and experiencing success at the highest level as a secondary coach, I believe our defensive backs will quickly buy into Perry’s methodologies and teachings and help solidify the back end of our defense.”

Flaherty was with Coughlin for his entire tenure in New York. He could the Giants' offensive line from 2004-2015. He served as the San Francisco 49ers' offensive line coach last season.

“Pat Flaherty not only has 17 years of NFL coaching experience, he also has helped several offensive linemen become Pro Bowl players in their careers, such as Chris Snee, Shaun O’Hara and David Diehl,” Coughlin said. “His work with the Giants’ offensive line helped that team win two Super Bowls. His credentials are impeccable and his vast knowledge and teaching ability will be a great benefit for our offensive linemen.”

Flaherty has 37 years of coaching experience and his zone blocking scheme helped the 49ers finish fourth in rushing yards per game (126.2 average) last season.

He coached the Chicago Bears' offensive line from 2001-2003. Flaherty coached in college from 1980-1999.

He started his career as a high school coach in 1978.

Flaherty and Fewell replace John Benton and DeWayne Walker at their positions. Walker was named the Cleveland Browns' defensive backs coach this week.

