Jaguars head coaching search may impact 2017 matchups as opponents also look to fill openings

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - With the Jaguars schedule set in place, a few matchups could be directly impacted by the team's head coaching search.

The Jaguars will play three teams with current head coach openings in 2017: San Francisco, San Diego and Los Angeles.

California's head coaching purge has already put some pressure on the Jaguars. While Jacksonville has several candidates on their list of potential replacements for Gus Bradley, the trio of teams also has some shared interest in those talented play-callers.

The 49ers share interest in Atlanta Falcons offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan, Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Anthony Lynn and Jaguars interim head coach Doug Marrone, according to multiple reports.

The Rams also like Marrone and New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels.

The Chargers may have fight for the rights to Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive coordinator Mike Smith with Jacksonville.

The first-year matchups will obviously be scrutinized if the Jaguars lose out on Shanahan, Smith and McDaniels to the three opponents. Head coaches are typically - like draft picks - compared to the other members of their class.

McDaniels, Shanahan and Smith seem poised for big gigs, while Lynn and Marrone may get hired in the second wave.

If the Jaguars miss out on all five (or at least four of the five), the future matchups will be even more intriguing.

The Jaguars have plenty of salary cap space, no state income tax and a young roster with talent that is seemingly ready for a new voice. It's an appealing gig on the surface.

However, the big market feel and the allure of California may force candidates to go elsewhere.

With the three matchups looming in the near future, it makes it even more pressing for the Jaguars to get their guy and make the most of the coaching carousel. If they fail, they could be in for an awkward encounter with their coaching crush this fall.

Jaguars Opponents for 2017

Home

Tennessee Titans (9-7)

Houston Texans (9-7)

Indianapolis Colts (8-8)

San Diego Chargers (5-11)

Cincinnati Bengals (6-9)

Baltimore Ravens (8-8)*

Los Angeles Rams (4-12)

Seattle Seahawks (10-5-1)

*London game

Away

Tennessee Titans (9-7)

Houston Texans (9-7)

Indianapolis Colts (8-8)

San Francisco 49ers (2-14)

Cleveland Browns (1-15)

Arizona Cardinals (7-8-1)

New York Jets (5-11)

Pittsburgh Steelers (11-5)

