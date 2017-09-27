Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone speaks on his 'outstanding' tenure with the New York Jets

Aug 31, 2017; Atlanta, GA, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone on the sideline against the Atlanta Falcons in the second quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Brett Davis, Brett Davis)

The Jaguars' Week 4 matchup against the New York Jets will be a homecoming of sorts for Jacksonville head coach Doug Marrone.

The Bronx native's first NFL coaching job was with the Jets. The former NFL lineman served as the franchise's offensive line coach from 2002-05.

During his four-year run in New York, Marrone helped lead the team to two playoff appearances with then-head coach Herm Edwards.

"I had a great experience there," Marrone said Wednesday. "People in the organization were great to me, players were great, we won some games, been to the playoffs and some of those players I'm still very close with."

Marrone said his time with the Jets was "outstanding."

His first NFL post eventually led to an offensive coordinator job with the New Orleans Saints. From there, he became the head coach at his alma mater Syracuse.

He would eventually become the head coach for the Buffalo Bills before heading to Jacksonville.

Now he will return to where it all started in hopes of producing the Jaguars' best opening four-game record since 2007. Marrone has already produced the first 2-1 record in Jacksonville since that same year.

"I think any time people look at a winning team in this league or a winning program in college or a winning team in any sport, I think the one thing you can always put into that label is consistency," Marrone said. "I think that we try to do it and it comes from the same standpoint of probably what I said in Week 2. Listen, last week I wasn't too high, this week I'm not too low, we have to develop that consistency."

While some have shunned the Jets as a bottom-feeder squad this season, Marrone isn't taking the competition lightly. The Jets won their first game of the season in Week 3, manhandling the Miami Dolphins, 20-6, on Sunday.

Some view this as a trap game for the Jaguars. Marrone won't allow his team to look past New York.

"We're expecting their best and it's going to be a great challenge for us this week," Marrone said.

Marrone is also looking forward to seeing his former Jets center Kevin Mawae on Sunday. The former lineman is being inducted into the Jets' Ring of Honor at halftime of the game, adding another special element to Marrone's return to his old stomping grounds.

"Hopefully, I'll get to say 'hello' to [Mawae], congratulate him and it's well-deserved."

