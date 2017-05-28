Jaguars Head Coach Doug Marrone wants his players to recognize the importance of Memorial Day

Doug Marrone left the Buffalo Bills head coaching position aftter an ownership change and had success as a college head coach at Syracuse. Has been the Jaguars offensive line coach for two years. (Photo by Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images) (Photo: Tom Szczerbowski, 2016 Getty Images)

Following a week of organized team activities, Jaguars Head Coach Doug Marrone asked his players to take a moment to reflect on the importance of Memorial Day

Marrone tries to teach his players about the importance of the day. He believes it's the right thing to do.

"Everywhere I’ve been for Memorial Day, I’ve always wanted to make sure that we understood what the day is about," Marrone said on Friday.

"And I’m not standing on a pedestal and I’m not telling everyone what they should do or how they should treat everyone, but for me, if I’m in an airport and I see someone from the military I always try to say thank you."

Marrone said he doesn't want to lose sight of the sacrifices that servicemen and women have made to allow his freedom. He wants to honor those who have made the ultimate sacrifice.

"I asked our team today how many people know someone in the military and almost every person raised their hand," Marrone said. "I think sometimes that we take for granted we play this game, we’re in this sport, we have so much freedom and yet we have to understand there are people that are putting their lives on the line for us."

Marrone recently brought in former US Army Specialist Mike Hicks, who lost his leg in Baghdad following a bomb explosion in 2007. Hicks visited EverBank Field with his family and spoke to the team.

"What’s funny is that before [Hicks] started talking to the team he said, ‘Coach, I’m kind of nervous talking to these guys,’" Marrone said.

"And I said, believe me, they’re more nervous than you are. I think it was a great message and I take a lot of pride that we come from a town with a lot of military. I just told our players come Monday, we’re obviously all off, just take a minute. Just take a minute, sit back and be thankful. That’s how I feel and I know you probably soft-balled that question, but I’m not doing it for the media stuff, I do it because it’s the right thing to do.”

