Jaguars HC Marrone praises AFC Defensive Player of the Week Telvin Smith

Jaguars linebacker Telvin Smith added another accomplishment to his career list this week.

Following his performance in the Jaguars' 30-9 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 5, Smith was named the AFC Defensive Player of the Week. It's the third time the Jaguars' weak-side linebacker has received the honor, which is the most in franchise history.

The Florida State alum has produced three turnovers over the last four games. He has collected 40 tackles, two interceptions and a fumble recovery through five games.

Smith is in a contract year and his performance has led to early Pro Bowl chatter. Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone believes Smith has improved this season.

"He's done a nice job," Marrone said Wednesday. "I think that he's improved in the run game, I really do. Not that he was poor in it, but I think he has done a very good job in the run game. I see him getting better and better each week."

A defensive captain, Smith has led with his words and his play this season. A consistent playmaker, Smith has produced 390 tackles, two sacks, six interceptions and three forced fumbles during his four-year career.

"[He's] becoming more physical, becoming more instinctive and being able to make plays," Marrone said. "I think, again, I'm going to go back to what I've said before, he's able to do that because the guys around him are doing their jobs also."

