Jaguars HC Marrone on facing adversity heading into playoffs: 'We're going home'

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Several Jaguars players have used the adage "good teams don't lose two games in a row" as a rallying statement.

However, on Sunday, the Jaguars lost a second consecutive game for the first time this season. The timing wasn't ideal.

The season-finale loss to the Tennessee Titans was a gut check for a young team that is playoff bound.

The Jaguars suffered back-to-back losses on the road to cap what has been a remarkable turnaround for a once-struggling franchise. The team hasn't won a game since it clinched a playoff spot in Week 15 at EverBank Field.

Jacksonville clinched its first AFC South title in Week 16, despite losing to the San Francisco 49ers in California.

While there is room for concern, Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone addressed the team's recent letdowns with optimism.

"I just think we have been on the road," Marrone said during his postgame press conference in Nashville.

"This is the first time that we had this adversity, we’ve lost two games in a row. But, I think, just like I told the team, the good part about this is we’re going home. Whenever you have adversity in life, in what you do, there is always that comfort in going home. We have the opportunity, we have earned the opportunity to play a home playoff game and we’re excited to be at home."

The Jaguars have won their last five games at EverBank Field. The home environment has served as a major advantage for the Jaguars during the second half of the season.

Jacksonville will host the Buffalo Bills during the wild-card round of the playoffs. The matchup will take place in a comfortable setting at a familiar time.

The opening-round matchup is set to kickoff at 1 p.m. EST on Sunday.

The time and date fall in line with the Jaguars' typical itinerary, allowing the team to have a regular work week heading into the franchise's first home playoff game since the 1999 season.

Comfort provides an advantage. The Jaguars will need to get back into their home groove to move forward in the postseason.

