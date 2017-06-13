Jaguars HC Doug Marrone wants his players to have coachability and availability moving forward

May 26, 2017; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone (center) looks on during organized team activities at Everbank Field. Mandatory Credit: Logan Bowles-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Logan Bowles, Logan Bowles)

If a player isn't physically or mentally ready, he won't be wearing a Jaguars practice jersey during training camp.

Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone wants his players to be coachable and available.

Marrone is looking for players who can process information and follow the steps set forth by the coaching staff. He also needs healthy players who can make plays.

Ideally, he wants players who have both intangibles.

“If you’re not coachable, you’re not going to be able to play," Marrone said on Tuesday. "If you’re not available, you’re not going to be able to play. Biggest mistake I can make as a head coach is put somebody out there that isn’t ready or hasn’t practiced. I’m letting the fans down, I’m letting the team down, I’m letting you down, I’m letting everybody down."

The Jaguars haven't publicly acknowledged any issues with individual coachability. However, availability has been a problem for some players during the offseason program.

Starting safeties Barry Church and Tashaun Gipson, cornerback Aaron Colvin and running back T.J. Yeldon have missed every workout since the start of organized team activities in May. Tight end Neal Sterling and rookie wide receiver Dede Westbrook have been sidelined for the majority of the offseason program as well. All six are dealing with undisclosed injuries.

Gipson was a 16-game starter at free safety last season and he is expected to have the same role this year. Church signed a four-year, $26 million deal to be the team's starting strong safety in March.

Marrone said on Friday that neither member of the safety duo would take part in this week's minicamp workouts. Marrone said the same thing about Yeldon, who was the team's top running back last season.

Colvin ended last season on injured reserve with an ankle injury. He hasn't worked with his teammates on the field since he was shut down in December.

Those four players have shown they can handle major roles mentally and physically, so they probably aren't in danger of any long-term repercussions. However, players at the bottom of the roster have been put on notice.

Veteran wide receiver Bryan Walters was released after he tore his plantar fascia in May.

Knowledge of the playbook and immediate availability for training camp may help or hurt replaceable players moving forward.

Marrone wants to put a heavy emphasis on football in late-July. He doesn't want to have setbacks due to mental errors or poor conditioning.

"If you have to do that with any of the players, well then, you’re not really getting better and you’re not going to put yourself in a position to help your team win; what you’re doing is you’re taking up valuable time to get yourself in a position just to step on the field," Marrone said last week. "That’s what we can’t have as a team and that’s going to be a big message for our team after the mandatory minicamp.”

