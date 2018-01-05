WTLV
Jaguars Friday Recap: Lee listed as questionable, four named All-Pro selections

Mike Kaye, WTLV 1:33 PM. EST January 05, 2018

The Jaguars will need to make two game-time decisions Sunday prior to the start of the wild-card round matchup against the Buffalo Bills.

Wide receiver Marqise Lee (ankle) and running back T.J. Yeldon (illness) were listed as questionable Friday.

Lee practiced for the first time in three weeks prior to receiving the designation. Lee has been battling an ankle injury since the first quarter of the Jaguars' Week 15 win over the Houston Texans. 

Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone was encouraged by Lee's return to practice.

"I thought he looked good," Marrone said. "I thought he looked better than I envisioned."

Yeldon missed the final two practices of the week with what Marrone described as a "bug." The head coach said Yeldon's chances of playing are "50-50" this weekend.

Four Jaguars defensive players named All-Pros

The Jaguars had four players named to two Associated Press All-Pro teams, the franchise announced Friday.

Cornerback Jalen Ramsey and defensive end Calais Campbell were voted to the All-Pro first team. Cornerback A.J. Bouye and linebacker Telvin Smith were named to the All-Pro second team.

It is the first time since 2011 that any Jaguars player has been named an All-Pro. Running back Maurice Jones-Drew received the honor that year.

Ramsey, Bouye, Campbell and Smith are the team's first defensive All-Pro selections since cornerback Rashean Mathis made the list in 2006.

Campbell and Bouye were both free-agent additions this offseason.

Campbell set the single-season franchise record with 14.5 sacks. Bouye led the team with six interceptions.

Ramsey produced 63 tackles, 17 pass breakups and four interceptions during his second NFL season. Smith led the team with 103 tackles and also produced three interceptions.

Campbell, Bouye and Ramsey were selected for the Pro Bowl - along with defensive tackle Malik Jackson - in December.

Follow Mike Kaye on Twitter at @Mike_E_Kaye.

