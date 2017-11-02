Jaguars focused on 'winning' the second quarter of the season

PITTSBURGH, PA - OCTOBER 08: Jalen Ramsey #20 of the Jacksonville Jaguars celebrates with Aaron Colvin #22 after intercepting a pass intended for Vance McDonald #89 of the Pittsburgh Steelers in the first quarter during the game at Heinz Field on October 8, 2017 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images) (Photo: Joe Sargent, 2017 Getty Images)

The Jaguars have a lot on the line against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday.

The team is looking to win back-to-back games for the first time this season. The group is also looking to win at EverBank Field for the first time since December 24, 2016.

While those two accomplishments are noteworthy, the Jaguars are also hoping to get a win to break a much more frustrating streak.

DOWNLOAD: The free First Coast Football App for stats, scores, analysis, stories and more

Most teams break up the season into four quarters of four games. The Jaguars haven't produced a 3-1 or 4-0 record in a single quarter of a season since 2013.

The Jaguars went 3-1 in the second quarter of that season, beating the Cleveland Browns, the Houston Texans and the Tennessee Titans.

The Jaguars are currently 2-1 in the second quarter of this season. The team beat the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Indianapolis Colts but lost to the Los Angeles Rams at home in Week 6.

In the first quarter, the Jaguars were 2-2. Jacksonville head coach Doug Marrone wants a win over Cincinnati for several reasons, but winning the second quarter is at the forefront.

“Right now, the only thing that I reemphasized with the players is that this is the end of the second quarter, even though we’re coming off the bye," Marrone said Wednesday.

"We’re 2-1 and we haven’t won a quarter in a long period of time. Just really trying to keep our focus on that. That’s what I try to talk to our players about, not getting into questions about back-to-back or anything of that nature. Let’s just make sure that we keep our eyes right on what’s up next. Not worrying about what’s behind us. Not worrying about what’s in front of us."

Marrone only won one quarter of a season during his two-year stint with the Buffalo Bills. With the Jaguars set to make a playoff push, Marrone needs to add to his collection.

A win over the Bengals could check off a lot of boxes for the Big Cats.

Follow Mike Kaye on Twitter at @Mike_E_Kaye.

© 2017 WTLV-TV