Jaguars focused on winning in Week 17 against the Titans: 'We are going to bounce back'

Coming off a humbling 44-33 loss to the San Francisco 49ers, the Jaguars are looking to bounce back before making a playoff run in January.

Jacksonville's lone opportunity to find some momentum before the postseason will come in Nashville against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday.

"Make no mistake about it, just so there is not a lot of talk during the week, when the players come in [Wednesday], we are talking about how we are going to play to win and do everything we possibly can to win this game, period," Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone said during a conference call with reporters Tuesday.

"I am not even thinking about what happens beyond that and that is the way we are going to go about our business this week.”

While the Jaguars are locked into their playoff spot as the AFC South champions, Week 17 still has some meaning for Jacksonville.

The Titans beat the Jaguars, 37-16, at EverBank Field in Week 2. The game featured one of the Jaguars' few letdowns on defense this season.

It is still the only AFC South loss of the year for the Jaguars.

Jacksonville can return the favor and get some revenge by defeating the Titans at Nissan Stadium, simultaneously putting Tennessee's playoff hopes through the wringer.

A win by the Jaguars would also shake up their potential wild-card round matchup.

If the playoffs were to start with the current wild-card slate, the Jaguars would face off against the Titans in back-to-back weeks with the second matchup taking place during the postseason.

If Jacksonville were to beat Tennessee, the two teams could still face each other in the playoffs. However, the odds would be heavily stacked against that matchup.

The Jaguars would be more likely to play the Los Angeles Chargers or Buffalo Bills at that point.

The Jaguars beat the Chargers in overtime in Week 10. While the game was close, the Jaguars may prefer to face a team that is forced to travel to across the country with little rest.

The Bills own one of the worst passing offenses in the league, making their attack extremely one-dimensional. The Jaguars would probably be able to scheme for the run a bit better with Buffalo lacking much of a passing game.

A win against the Titans would allow the Jaguars to control their wild-card destiny in a sense. It would also help the Jaguars move into the playoffs on a positive note.

"When we go over the games and everything and I said, ‘We are going to bounce back and we are going to work our asses off this week and we are going to go out and win this game and win this quarter,’" Marrone said.

"That was pretty much the conversation and there wasn’t, ‘Are you sure?’ There wasn’t any wavering from anyone of what we want to do and what we want to accomplish this week. We are 100 percent all in on winning this football game.”

