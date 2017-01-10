Jaguars release several assistant coaches from contracts following Marrone's hiring

Dec 24, 2016; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Tennessee Titans defensive line coach Nick Eason (left) talks with Jacksonville Jaguars interim head coach Doug Marrone (right) and Jaguars wide receivers coach Jerry Sullivan before an NFL Football game at EverBank Field. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Reinhold Matay, Reinhold Matay)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jaguars relieved several assistant coaches from their contracts on Tuesday, following the hiring of Doug Marrone as permanent head coach.

Wide receivers coach Jerry Sullivan, assistant wide receiver coach Tony Sorrentino, defensive backs coach DeWayne Walker, assistant defensive backs coach Daniel Bullocks, offensive coaching associate Chris O'Hara, linebackers coach Robert Saleh and assistant defensive line coach Aaron Whitecotton were all released from their contracts, a source told First Coast News.

Sullivan, 72, had been with the franchise since 2012 and developed the likes of Allen Robinson, Allen Hurns and Marqise Lee. The unit failed to perform up to expectations this past season. Robinson saw his numbers drop dramatically and Hurns dealt with injuries throughout the season. Lee was the lone bright spot of the trio.

Walker had been with the Jaguars throughout former head coach Gus Bradley's four-year tenure. While cornerbacks Aaron Colvin and Jalen Ramsey were success stories, players like Josh Evans, Dwayne Gratz and Demetrius McCray failed to develop under Walker. Bullocks, a former NFL player, served as Walker's assistant and worked with the safety group.

Saleh oversaw the development of Telvin Smith, Hayes Pullard and Myles Jack over the last few seasons. Whitecotton handled the majority of the defensive line responsibilities when Todd Wash was promoted to defensive coordinator this past off-season.

O'Hara and Sorrentino were both offensive assistants for the Jaguars.

Assistant linebackers coach Scottie Hazelton was also released from his contract. He was quickly hired as the defensive coordinator/linebackers coach for the University of Wyoming. Hazelton had been with the team since 2014 and served as the Otto linebackers coach last season.

