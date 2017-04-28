Jaguars find a 'disruptive, competitive, aggressive' pass rusher in Illinois DE Dawuane Smoot

September 5, 2015: Illinois defensive lineman Dawuane Smoot (91) sacks Kent State cornerback Quan Robinson (10) during a non-conference college football game between the Kent State Golden Flashes and the University of Illinois Fighting Illini at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Ill. (Photo by Keith Gillett/Icon Sportswire/Corbis via Getty Images) (Photo: Icon Sports Wire)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jaguars needed to find a way to impact opposing passing games.

Last season, Jacksonville had only seven interceptions, the worst total in the NFL. Their 33 sacks were tied for 19th in the league.

Finding a pass rusher was important.

The Jaguars selected Illinois defensive end Dawuane Smoot in the third round (68th overall pick) of the NFL Draft on Friday.

Smoot, a team captain and two-year starter at Illinois, was a "value pick" for the Jaguars, according to General Manager Dave Caldwell.

The 6-foot-3, 264-pound pass rusher produced 137 tackles (38.5 for loss), 16.5 sacks, five pass breakups and five forced fumbles during his college career.

"We want to be able to go in there with eight guys fresh on a Sunday and play them all equal amounts," Caldwell said.

"He’s a good player, played at a high level of competition in the Big 10, I think they’re still called. You guys tell me enough to win in the trenches so that’s what we’re trying to do.”

Shortly after making the pick, Caldwell told the local media that Smoot is a bigger defensive end than last year's third round pick, Yannick Ngakoue. The general manager said Smoot is a stronger power rusher and run stopper than his predecessor, who is slated to start at weak-side defensive end this season.

Caldwell alluded to Smoot possibly playing behind veteran strong-side defensive end Calais Campbell. On paper, Campbell didn't have a surefire depth counterpart before Smoot's selection.

The Jaguars lost several veteran defensive linemen this offseason, including defensive ends Jared Odrick and Tyson Alualu. Campbell will be replacing Odrick and it appears Smoot will replace Alualu.

Caldwell said Smoot can rotate inside on obvious passing downs. Alualu was used as a rotational pass rusher inside and out over the last few years. It appears Smoot can play a similar role for the Jaguars.

Smoot ran an impressive 4.77-second 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine. He ran a 7.18-second three-cone drill, which is around the average for an NFL defensive end.

The 22-year-old played under former Chicago Bears and Tampa Bay Buccaneers Head Coach Lovie Smith at Illinois.

“He prepared me to be professional," Smoot said of Smith.

"How he treated the whole team, including me, he treated us like men. There is a slim line. You either do what you have to do or there is going to be consequences, so just treating me like that and preparing me to be a professional.”

Smoot played at the Reese's Senior Bowl, where Caldwell and Jaguars scouts got a closer look at his talent during practices. The defensive end stood out in Mobile, Ala.

"Yeah, he did good," Caldwell said of Smoot's Senior Bowl performance. "From just what we saw on film a disruptive guy, competitive, aggressive type of guy.”

Jacksonville wants to create a platoon of pass rushers. Smoot seems to fit right into that plan.

“I’m a pass-rusher," Smoot said. "One of my specialties is getting to the passer. I feel like that is the best asset to my game.”

