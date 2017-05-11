Jaguars finalize rookie minicamp roster, including three quarterbacks on 39-player invitee list

ARLINGTON, TX - JANUARY 02: Zach Terrell #11 of the Western Michigan Broncos celebrates after scoring in the second period during the 81st Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic between Western Michigan and Wisconsin at AT&T Stadium on January 2, 2017 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images) (Photo: Ron Jenkins, 2017 Getty Images)

Jaguars rookie minicamp weekend will feature all seven draft picks, 16 undrafted free agents and two first-year players.

The practices and meetings will take place from Friday to Sunday.

The rookie group is headlined by running back Leonard Fournette, offensive tackle Cam Robinson and defensive Dawuane Smoot.

The two returning first-year players are wide receiver Jamal Robinson and guard Nila Kasitati.

The group of 25 players will be joined by 39 workout invitees. The workout players include three quarterbacks, three punters and kicker.

Below is the entire group of invitees:

Royus Amos, OL, Samford

Lamar Atkins, RB, Louisville

Josh Barge, WR, Jacksonville State

Jamerson Blount, DB, Samford

Ashton Broyld, TE, West Georgia

Corey Crawford, DL, Clemson

Sheldon Dawson, DB, Tennessee-Martin

Charlie Dowdle, TE, St. Thomas (Minn.)

Worth Georgry, P, East Carolina

Jarrod Harper, DB, West Virginia

Tyler Hayworth, OL, Wake Forest

Frederick Henry-Ajudua, LB, NC Central

Justin Holman, QB, UCF

Marshall Howell, WR, John Carroll

Trevin Huff, OL, Bethune-Cookman

Sean Irwin, TE, Colorado

TJ Jones, OL, Florida A&M

Alex Knight, P, Southeast Missouri State

Viliami Latu, DL, Arizona State

John Law, LB, Appalachian State

Mitch Leidner, QB, Minnesota

Kevin Maurice, DL, Nebraska

Cole Mazza, LS, Alabama

Eduardo Middleton, OL, Washington State

Drake Miller, OL, Ball State

David Moala, DL, Utah State

Viliami Moeakiola, DB, Arizona State

Wayne Morgan, DB, Syracuse

Peter Mortell, P, Minnesota

Monty Nelson, DL, NC State

Brandon Reddish, DB, Syracuse

Joe Spencer, OL, Illinois

Christian Summers, WR, Towson

Zach Terrell, QB, Western Michigan

Ron Thompson, DL, Syracuse

Jordan Vaden, DB, Colorado State

Terence Waugh, DL, Kent State

Nicholas Weiler, K, UNC

Nehemiah Winston, TE, UC Davis

