Jaguars finalize rookie minicamp roster, including three quarterbacks on 39-player invitee list

Jaguars rookie minicamp weekend will feature all seven draft picks, 16 undrafted free agents and two first-year players.
The practices and meetings will take place from Friday to Sunday.
The rookie group is headlined by running back Leonard Fournette, offensive tackle Cam Robinson and defensive Dawuane Smoot.
The two returning first-year players are wide receiver Jamal Robinson and guard Nila Kasitati.
The group of 25 players will be joined by 39 workout invitees. The workout players include three quarterbacks, three punters and kicker.
Below is the entire group of invitees:
Royus Amos, OL, Samford
Lamar Atkins, RB, Louisville
Josh Barge, WR, Jacksonville State
Jamerson Blount, DB, Samford
Ashton Broyld, TE, West Georgia
Corey Crawford, DL, Clemson
Sheldon Dawson, DB, Tennessee-Martin
Charlie Dowdle, TE, St. Thomas (Minn.)
Worth Georgry, P, East Carolina
Jarrod Harper, DB, West Virginia
Tyler Hayworth, OL, Wake Forest
Frederick Henry-Ajudua, LB, NC Central
Justin Holman, QB, UCF
Marshall Howell, WR, John Carroll
Trevin Huff, OL, Bethune-Cookman
Sean Irwin, TE, Colorado
TJ Jones, OL, Florida A&M
Alex Knight, P, Southeast Missouri State
Viliami Latu, DL, Arizona State
John Law, LB, Appalachian State
Mitch Leidner, QB, Minnesota
Kevin Maurice, DL, Nebraska
Cole Mazza, LS, Alabama
Eduardo Middleton, OL, Washington State
Drake Miller, OL, Ball State
David Moala, DL, Utah State
Viliami Moeakiola, DB, Arizona State
Wayne Morgan, DB, Syracuse
Peter Mortell, P, Minnesota
Monty Nelson, DL, NC State
Brandon Reddish, DB, Syracuse
Joe Spencer, OL, Illinois
Christian Summers, WR, Towson
Zach Terrell, QB, Western Michigan
Ron Thompson, DL, Syracuse
Jordan Vaden, DB, Colorado State
Terence Waugh, DL, Kent State
Nicholas Weiler, K, UNC
Nehemiah Winston, TE, UC Davis
