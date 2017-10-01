Jaguars fail to stop the Jets' running game in 23-20 overtime loss

Oct 1, 2017; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Jets running back Elijah McGuire (25) runs the ball against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the first quarter at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Brad Penner, Brad Penner)

The Jaguars (2-2) couldn't stop the New York Jets' running game in a 23-20 overtime loss at MetLife Stadium Sunday.

Jacksonville's defense gave up several big plays to New York running backs Bilal Powell and Elijah McGuire, who combined for 256 rushing yards and two touchdowns. The pair of running backs picked up three runs of over 30 yards against the Jaguars.

The unstoppable running game aided Jets veteran quarterback Josh McCown in carving up the Jaguars' passing defense with quick throws. McCown completed 22-of-31 passes for 224 yards and an interception in Week 4.

He was able to overcome being sacked five times by the Jaguars defense.

Jaguars quarterback Blake Bortles started off hot, but his production dipped mightily following an early scoring drive. He completed 15-of-35 passes for 140 yards, a touchdown and an interception against the Jets (2-2).

Bortles' top target was wide receiver Allen Hurns, who caught four passes for 42 receiving yards. The receiving game was aided by the performance of rookie running back Leonard Fournette, who caught four passes for 59 yards and a touchdown. He also carried the ball 24 times for 86 yards.

The Jaguars started off strong on both sides of the ball. The defense forced a quick three-and-out to start the game. The offense then produced a touchdown-scoring drive on its first series.

Bortles completed 4-of-5 passes for 42 yards and a touchdown on the opening drive. He finished the possession with a five-yard touchdown pass to Fournette. The opening drive touchdown was Fournette's fourth score in four games.

The Jets' offense came roaring back following the Fournette touchdown, albeit with some luck. Powell carried the ball a few yards upfield before falling to the ground. The play was never whistled dead, so Powell stood up and ran 75 yards to the end zone.

The play was reviewed to see if a Jaguars defender had touched Powell as he fell to the ground, but the call was upheld as a touchdown. Following an extra point, the game was tied 7-7 with 7:49 left in the first quarter.

After the scores from both teams, the Jaguars and the Jets settled into a defensive showcase. Both teams traded punts until midway through the second quarter. The brief scoring drought was cured by 30-yard field goal from Jaguars kicker Jason Myers. The Jaguars led 10-7 with 5:10 remaining in the first half.

The Jets' offense offered up an answer on the following drive. Using Powell to move the ball downfield, the Jets were able to slice through the Jaguars' defense. Powell gained 37 total yards on the drive, which ended with a 45-yard field goal from Jet kicker Chandler Catanzaro.

A sack in the red zone by Jaguars defensive end Yannick Ngakoue killed the momentum of the drive for the Jets. The second-down sack forced the Jets into a third-and-15 look and New York failed to earn a first down. The Jets settled for the field goal by Catanzaro.

Following a quick three-and-out from the Jaguars' offense, the Jets' offense was able to quickly get into Jacksonville territory. However, after back-to-back sacks from the Jaguars' defense, the Jets were forced into punting position. The Jets instead faked a punt.

Punter Lac Edwards completed a 31-yard pass to cornerback Marcus Williams to pick up a first down. It was reminiscent of the Jaguars' own punt fake in the Week 3 win over the Baltimore Ravens. Running back Corey Grant picked up 58 rushing yards on the play in the previous week.

Following the special teams trickery, the Jets were called for a delay of game penalty. The loss of five yards cost New York time and field position. Catanzaro missed his second 45-yard field goal attempt.

The game was tied at 10-10 heading into halftime.

After picking up the initial earned first down of the second half, the Jaguars' offense faltered and was forced to punt. The Jets' offense then bounced back from halftime with a quick scoring drive.

New York gained 82 yards and a touchdown with just two carries on the offense's opening possession of the second half.

Powell picked up 13 yards on the opening carry. McGuire then followed that up with a 69-yard carry and a touchdown of his own. Following a successful extra point attempt, the Jets led 17-10 in the opening minutes of the third quarter.

The two teams traded punts until Bortles was picked off by Jets defensive end Kony Ealy late in the third quarter. The lineman batted the quarterback's pass in the air and then caught the ball deep in Jacksonville territory. The Jets took advantage of the turnover with a short field goal, extending their lead to 10.

The Jaguars attempted to get back on the board on their next drive, but a missed field goal by Myers killed any momentum Jacksonville was able to cultivate. The 52-yard attempt was wide-right, placing the Jets' offense near mid-field.

Following a 41-yard catch by Jets wide receiver Robby Anderson, the Jaguars caught some luck of their own. McCown threw a backwards pass to Powell, who wasn't ready for it.

The ball hit the ground as a fumble and Jaguars linebacker Myle Jack returned it 81 yards for a touchdown. Myers finished off the momentum shift with a successful extra point attempt. The Jaguars trailed by three points with 10:33 left in the game.

An interception by cornerback A.J. Bouye put the Jaguars in position to tie the game late in the fourth quarter. A wide receiver slipped during a third-down passing play and Bouye was able to catch the ball. Set up in Jets territory, the Jaguars used Fournette to get into scoring position.

The Jets' defense forced the Jaguars' to settle for a 22-yard field goal from Myers. The attempt was successful and tied the game at 20-20 with 46 seconds remaining in the game.

The Jets were unable to score as the clock expired, which sent the game to overtime. The Jaguars won the coin toss and received the ball first in the extended period.

The Jaguars picked up a first down on a pass interference penalty by Jets cornerback Buster Skrine. However, they failed to move the ball after Skrine was penalized. Punter Brad Nortman pinned the Jets within their own three-yard line with a 51-yard punt.

The lack of field position hurt the Jets, as the offense went three-and-out. Edward punted the ball to the Jacksonville 49-yard line, putting the Jaguars in excellent position.

However, the Jaguars couldn't take advantage as Jacksonville wide receiver Marqise Lee dropped a wide-open pass on third down. Had he caught the ball, the Jaguars would have been in field goal range for Myers. Instead, they were forced to punt for a second time in overtime.

The Jets were then forced to punt after another three-and-out. A holding call on Jets tight end Austin Seferian-Jenkins forced New York to punt from deep in their own territory instead of picking up a first down.

The Jaguars regained possession within their own five-yard line after Lee muffed a punt by Edwards. Stuck in front of their own end zone, Jacksonville was unable to move the ball. They were forced to punt for a third time. Linebacker Paul Posluszny was flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct after the play.

The penalty moved the ball upfield 15 yards. Set up at the Jaguars' 25-yard line, the Jets ran the ball twice to set up a game-winning 41-yard field goal for Catanzaro. The Jets kicker made field goal, winning the game for the Jets, 23-20.

The Jaguars were penalized five times for 32 yards. The Jets were flagged for 10 penalties for 70 yards.

PLAYER OF THE GAME

Fournette gets the game honors after producing 145 total yards and a touchdown against the Jets. Fournette ran 24 times for 86 rushing yards and caught four passes for 59 receiving yards and a touchdown. The score was the first receiving touchdown of his career.

PLAY OF THE GAME

Bortles hit Fournette with a five-yard touchdown pass on the opening drive. It was the culmination of a perfect opening series for the Jaguars.

STAT OF THE GAME

Fournette scored his fourth touchdown in four games on the Jaguars' first offensive drive Sunday. Fournette has scored a touchdown in every game of his rookie season so far.

INJURY UPDATE

The Jaguars were without defensive end Lerentee McCray (knee) and wide receiver Jaelen Strong (hamstring) due to injuries.

Jaguars right guard A.J. Cann left the game with a finger injury in the second quarter.

