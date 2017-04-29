Jaguars did 'due diligence' on new wide receiver Dede Westbrook's character concerns

MORGANTOWN, WV - NOVEMBER 19: Dede Westbrook #11 of the Oklahoma Sooners scores on a 75 yard touchdown pass in the first half against the West Virginia Mountaineers on November 19, 2016 at Mountaineer Field in Morgantown, West Virginia. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images) (Photo: Justin K. Aller, 2016 Getty Images)

There was no way to avoid the elephant in the defensive meeting room at EverBank Field.

The Jaguars had just selected Oklahoma wide receiver Dede Westbrook with the team's fourth-round pick.

Westbrook, a prospect with first or second-round talent, comes with heavy baggage off the field.

He was accused of domestic violence twice during his college career. The charges, made in 2012 and 2013, were dropped due to a lack of cooperation by the mother of Westbrook's children.

Minutes after making the pick, Jaguars General Manager Dave Caldwell addressed Westbrook's past.

“We did a lot of work on it," Caldwell said.

"All the way back to his high school days. We have some really good sources there at Oklahoma that I have known for a long period of time. The football aspect of it is really good. Obviously he has had some issues early in his career. We feel that is behind and that has to be behind him. There is no choice now. Obviously with Coach [Doug] Marrone and Coach [Tom] Coughlin here there is no margin for error for him off the field.”

The Jaguars took a flier on a "value pick," hoping the reward would outweigh the risk. The Jaguars' research and connections to the Oklahoma program made them feel comfortable enough with Westbrook to make the pick.

“I think we have done our due diligence enough to realize that is behind him and that, like we said, all of those charges were dropped," Caldwell said.

"I think we all have been accused of things, not all of us, but many of us have been accused of things. We don’t take it lightly. Obviously it is a serious issue, and we just feel like at this point in time to give the kid a chance to make it right.”

Shortly after the selection was made there were reports that Westbrook was kicked out of an NFL Combine interview in Indianapolis. Westbrook denied those claims in an interview with local media.

“I have no idea," Westbrook said. "I’m not aware of that.”

Westbrook met with the Jaguars during a pre-draft visit. That played a big part in his selection.

The fourth-round pick put up outstanding numbers last season at Oklahoma.

The 6-foot, 178-pound wide receiver caught 80 receptions for 1,524 receiving yards and 17 touchdowns. He was a Biletnikoff Award-winner.

The Jaguars view him as a versatile receiving option and special teams contributor. He has a history of returning punts and kickoffs.

"We feel like this is a guy that can come in and contribute there," Caldwell said. "He has a lot of specialties where we can use him in different situations and then the punt return aspect and the special teams aspect of it.”

The move wasn't made for need. It was made to add talent to the roster.

Westbrook's addition will push the likes of Bryan Walters, Arrelious Benn and Rashad Greene. He also provides insurance in case the Jaguars are unable to sign Allen Robinson and Marqise Lee to long-term deals.

Still, Caldwell acknowledged that the pick was not made to replace Robinson or Lee.

“We didn’t look at it that way," Caldwell said.

"You go into the season and you feel like you have a strength somewhere, but you are one injury away from needing depth. This is a guy that is going to provide good depth. Obviously those guys are in our long-term plans. This is no indication of how we feel about those guys – Allen [Hurns], Allen [Robinson] and Marqise – I have said it before, I want all three of those guys here for a long time.”

Westbrook is looking forward to joining a crowded wide receiver room. From a talent perspective, Westbrook shouldn't have a problem finding a role.

“At the end of the day, it’s all about competing and we’re all going to do that," Westbrook said. "I’m just ready to get out there and work my tail off.”

Moving forward, it's on him to produce on the field and stay out of trouble. He knows he is under a microscope.

“Most definitely," Westbrook said.

"At the end of the day that’s up to me, and I’ve overcome adversity many times in my life and it’s just another chance for me to overcome it. I thank the Jacksonville Jaguars for giving me the opportunity to do that in their organization.”

