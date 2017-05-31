Jaguars DT Malik Jackson speaks with Chris Porter about the defense, being a dad and more

Jaguars defensive tackle Malik Jackson sat down with First Coast Sports Director Chris Porter to discuss several major topics on Wednesday.

The Super Bowl-winning pass rusher spoke about Gus Bradley, the pressures of his big contract, the defense's mindset and more.

Porter and Jackson also discussed the player's life outside of football and his favorite role: being a dad.

Tune into First Coast News on Thursday at 5 p.m. for second part of Porter's discussion with Jackson.

