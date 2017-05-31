WTLV
Close
Weather Alert 12 weather alerts
Close

Jaguars DT Malik Jackson speaks with Chris Porter about the defense, being a dad and more

Jaguars defensive end Malik Jackson discussed his first year in Jacksonville with Chris Porter.

First Coast News , WTLV 5:58 PM. EDT May 31, 2017

Jaguars defensive tackle Malik Jackson sat down with First Coast Sports Director Chris Porter to discuss several major topics on Wednesday.

The Super Bowl-winning pass rusher spoke about Gus Bradley, the pressures of his big contract, the defense's mindset and more.

Porter and Jackson also discussed the player's life outside of football and his favorite role: being a dad.

Tune into First Coast News on Thursday at 5 p.m. for second part of Porter's discussion with Jackson.

© 2017 WTLV-TV

WTLV

Former Jaguars players on other NFL rosters: Cyprien, Joeckel among those playing elsewhere

WTLV

Jaguars sign offensive tackle Cam Robinson to rookie deal

WTLV

Jaguars DE Dawuane Smoot: 'I feel like I have a year up on a lot of guys coming out of college'

WTLV

Jaguars OTAs 4 Recap: 'Heated' Smith speaks to defense after practice, Lee sidelined for drills

WTLV

Marrone brings relatability to Jaguars staff by hiring former NFL players

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories