Jaguars DT Malik Jackson on the Week 5 win: 'We know who we are, we know what we can do'

The Jaguars were able to dominate the Pittsburgh Steelers in the second half of their Week 5 win at Heinz Field.

The team established a run-heavy offense and made big plays on defense, essentially bullying an opposing Pittsburgh team that was considered among the best in the league at that point.

The Jaguars produced 231 rushing yards against an often-praised Steelers defense. On the other side, Jacksonville's defense collected two sacks and five interceptions against one of the better offenses in the league.

The team did exactly what it had tried to do through the first four games: control the clock and the line of scrimmage.

On Monday, defensive tackle Malik Jackson joined the Teal & Black Blitz on SportsRadio930 to discuss the 30-9 win. Jackson was adamant that Sunday's performance fit in line with the team's identity.

"I wouldn't say it was a surprise [because] I think it was just something that we know who we are, we know what we can do and it's really just showing the world," Jackson said. "We've had games where we go out in Houston and dominate a team and then we come back home against Tennessee and choke. So, it's one of those things where we know who we are, we're just trying to make sure we show everyone else who we are and the identity we hold as far as being a hard-nosed, physical football team that's going to punch you in the mouth."

The knockout punches came in the third quarter on back-to-back pick sixes from the Jaguars' defense. Linebacker Telvin Smith and safety Barry Church intercepted passes from Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger and then ran to the end zone to add to the Jaguars' point total.

The Jaguars then ran down the clock with an onslaught of carries from rookie running back Leonard Fournette and veteran Chris Ivory. The combination of the bruising running game and playmaking defense were too much for the Steelers to overcome.

Jacksonville's physicality wore down Pittsburgh on both sides of the ball.

"That's the defense's mentality and that's the way our team plays with Leonard [Fournette] running the rock, with [Chris Ivory] running the rock and that [offensive line] just moving people," Jackson said. "So, I don't think we're surprised, I think we're just showing everyone what we have."

The Jaguars established their team's identity in Week 5. After a mixed bag of results in the first quarter of the season, the team finally went in the direction it looked to travel all along.

