Jaguars Draft Notes: Day 3 theme is 'commitment to physicality,' urgency to improve special teams

The Jaguars wanted to get physical on Day 3.

The team used four picks to select special teams reinforcements with positional upside on Saturday.

Jacksonville added Oklahoma wide receiver Dede Westbrook in the fourth round. The versatile receiver, who is also a returner, comes with off-the-field concerns and dynamic talent.

"The football aspect of it is really good," General Manager Dave Caldwell said of Westbrook.

"Obviously, he has had some issues early in his career. We feel that is behind and that has to be behind him. There is no choice now."

In the fifth round, the Jaguars selected Ohio linebacker Blair Brown, who was a tackling machine in college. He will play weak-side linebacker for Jacksonville and serve in a key role on special teams.

"[Brown has] got a lot of range to get outside," Director of College Scouting Mark Ellenz said.

"He comes down hill. He comes down hill with purpose. He’s got a lot of good edge to him as we like to call it, very physical player, really loves football. He’s into it. Kind of meets all the criteria that we’re looking for in a linebacker.”

The Jaguars traded away their sixth round pick on Friday to move up to select Alabama left tackle Cam Robinson.

However, they spent their two seventh round picks on speedy Minnesota cornerback Jalen Myrick and Miami fullback Marquez Williams.

Myrick, who was overwhelmed emotionally after being selected, told local media that he plays with the same passion on the field.

“Yes, because I’ve always been the underdog," Myrick said.

"I’ve always had to overcome everything. I always had to use the one gift that I got because I know nobody else could take it away from me, and that’s my speed. To do anything, to do everything. I just use it to the best of my ability and I just use my emotion and my passion to keep going, to keep going hard.”

Williams, who is described by Caldwell as a "bowling ball," will have to earn his playing time at fullback by producing on special teams.

"We’ve got to go through personnel grouping, see who the best players are in each personnel grouping, see how well it helps the people around them," Head Coach Doug Marrone said.

"Again, we brought Tommy [Bohanon] who has been in the league before as a fullback and then, obviously, Marquez [Williams] as a physical type of fullback. I have always believed that if you have that type of running game, not only does it help you offensively, but it helps you defensively try to create the style of being physical that you want to get done, but you have to be able to do it on Sunday, and you’ve got to be good enough to do it there. If you aren’t good enough to do it, then you are just wasting your time.”

Overall, the Jaguars feel like they built some physical depth in Day 3.

"I think our theme of the day is our commitment to physicality," Caldwell said.

Marrone refuses to get excited until the pads come on

Marrone isn't going to make any proclamations about the team's talent in April.

He wants to see his rookies and free agents take the field before he hands out "good job" or "great work" stickers. Their potential is based on projections and nothing more.

“I feel good about what we’ve talked about on paper of the flexibility of it like, ‘hey we have some flexibility here we can move him there,’" Marrone said. "I see that, I see a trace of that, but I want to see the results of that."

Marrone has done this before. He knows that expectations will rise or fall with what happens from May-August.

"I think once we get practicing, which is always difficult, but the movements skills of the flexibility of things of that nature sometimes you can carry over into the season," Marrone said.

"But you really don’t know until the helmets are on, the pads are on and you’re going at it where you can say, okay this person can deliver those results.”

Fullback is a thing now

The Jaguars clearly wanted to address the fullback position in the draft. A league source told First Coast News before free agency that the Jaguars' plan was to draft a player in the later rounds.

Jacksonville didn't negotiate with the top free agent fullbacks. The team chose to wait until the seventh round of the draft.

Williams played at the University of Miami for one season. He lost roughly 20 pounds during the draft process.

"The guy moves extremely well, he's very fluid," Caldwell said. "He's quick to the hole, he adjusts very well and he's got explosion on contact. On top of everything else, he's pretty good on special teams and kick returns as a blocker."

Williams will compete with Bohanon for the fullback job this offseason. The position will be part of the team's plans moving forward.

"So one of the things that I know that I looked at, the fullbacks we brought in, what can they contribute on special teams? Because that’s the one thing that’s going to guarantee me snaps that are worthy of getting a jersey on Sundays," Marrone said.

"So for us, Marquez, Tommy, they both have special teams experience so we know we can get X amount of snaps from teams and we know week to week it might be more or less where these snaps are coming from. I don’t think there’s an exact number to it, but it is a number that you want at the end of the year where you feel that player is up on game day and he deserves to be up because he can contribute both in an offensive personnel package, but also in a special teams package."

More News and Notes

- The Jaguars are signing Jacksonville University linebacker Justin Horton to an undrafted free agent contract, a league source tells First Coast News.

- Williams and Westbrook visited the Jaguars prior to the draft at EverBank Field.

- Believe it or not, Williams is only the second Miami Hurricane to be drafted by the Jaguars. He is the 22nd all-time in-state college prospect to be drafted by the team.

The Jaguars have drafted an in-state college prospect in every year of the Dave Caldwell era. During that tenure, there have been nine Florida college draft picks for the Jaguars.

- The Jaguars haven't decided if they'll bring in a rookie kicker or punter for competition this offseason. Jason Myers and Brad Nortman remain the sole players at their positions.

- Caldwell admitted during his post-draft press conference that he had released some good special teams players in the past. He mentioned linebacker LaRoy Reynolds excelling elsewhere. He took the blame for what seemed like a mistake.

- The Jaguars failed to address the tight end and safety positions in the draft. The team brought in tight end Mychal Rivera and safety Barry Church in free agency.

- The Jaguars also didn't address the quarterback position. Executive Vice President of Football Operations Tom Coughlin refused to comment on quarterback Blake Bortles during his post-draft press conference.

