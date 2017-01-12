WATCH LIVE: Jaguars host Coughlin, Marrone introductory press conference at EverBank Field

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jaguars will introduce new football operations executive Tom Coughlin and new head coach Doug Marrone on Thursday.

The press conference, which will take place inside EverBank Field's US Assure Club at 9:55 a.m., will feature Marrone, Coughlin, owner Shad Khan, team president Mark Lamping and general manager Dave Caldwell.

Marrone and Coughlin were hired on Monday and Caldwell was given a contract extension.

Marrone served as the team's interim head coach for the final two games of this past season and posted a 1-1 record. He guided the Jaguars to the team's first win at EverBank Field in over a year in his debut.

Prior to joining the Jaguars coaching staff as the offensive line/assistant head coach in 2015, Marrone served as the Buffalo Bills head coach from 2013-2014. He was 15-17 in his time in Buffalo.

Coughlin was the franchise's initial head coach. He led the Jaguars from 1995-2002. He was 68-60 during his tenure.

Following his departure from Jacksonville, Coughlin won two Super Bowl titles with the New York Giants. He resigned from his post with the Giants following the 2015 season.

Caldwell is entering his fifth season as the team's general manager. While the team has gone 15-49 under his leadership, several of his draft picks have set franchise records. He has also been able to recruit some big names in free agency to join the roster.

