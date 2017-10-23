Kaye's Take: Calais Campbell is having a Defensive Player of the Year season so far

Sep 10, 2017; Houston, TX, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars defensive tackle Calais Campbell (93) on the sidelines during the first quarter against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Shanna Lockwood-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Shanna Lockwood, Shanna Lockwood)

The Jaguars have produced 10 sacks in two separate games this season. Defensive end Calais Campbell has produced six of the 20 sacks in those games.

In just seven games with the Jaguars, Campbell has collected 10 sacks, a career-high for the veteran in his 10th NFL season.

His presence alone has created opportunities for others, as the defense leads the league with 33 sacks.

That sounds like an NFL Defensive Player of the Year (DPOY) candidate, doesn't it?

The Jaguars signed Campbell to a four-year, $60 million deal in the offseason after he played his first nine seasons with the Arizona Cardinals.

He was the lone new player inserted into the Jaguars' starting defensive line group.

The Jaguars' pass rush has produced a franchise record number of sacks through seven games. It took the Jaguars all 16 games last season to produce that same number.

The secondary play has been phenomenal throughout the first half of the season and Campbell has clearly taken advantage as much as anyone.

Right now, he is on pace for 23 sacks, which would be an NFL record. Even if he doesn't hit the 20 mark, Campbell has nine games to break the Jaguars' single-season record of 12 sacks.

It's been an impressive start for Campbell, who has to be considered one of the best (if not THE best) free agent signings in the league.

With the Jaguars now in a position to potentially win the AFC South, Campbell's candidacy for the NFL DPOY award should be taken seriously. He has been a legitimate difference-maker for the Jaguars' defense.

While there is still plenty of football left to be played, it's not too early to start heaping praise on the Jaguars' superstar defender.

© 2017 WTLV-TV