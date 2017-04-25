Jaguars DE Yannick Ngakoue on his draft experience: 'Sometimes you get overlooked'

JACKSONVILLE, FL - DECEMBER 11: Yannick Ngakoue #91 of the Jacksonville Jaguars before the game against the Minnesota Vikings at EverBank Field on December 11, 2016 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images) (Photo: Sam Greenwood, 2016 Getty Images)

Before he broke the franchise record for sacks by a rookie, Jaguars defensive end Yannick Ngakoue was simply just another NFL prospect.

He waited his turn on draft weekend like everyone else, though some would say he waited too long. Ngakoue is a member of that club.

"I think I should have went [in the] first," Ngakoue said. "I feel like what I did my rookie year showed that I was a first round talent, but that's not how things play out all the time. I just used that as a chip on my shoulder each and every Sunday. Just go out there and show all those 31 other teams about what they missed out on. You can't go back in time and change it, but I definitely think I showed a lot of [general managers] and coaches that they messed up on their [first round] pick."

The University of Maryland lineman produced 13.5 sacks as a junior, setting a school record and ranking second in the nation. Still, the 6-foot-2, 252-pound defensive end was viewed as an undersized rotational pass rusher at the next level.

The typecasting by media pundits made Ngakoue work even harder during the process leading up to the draft.

"You know just trying to prove people wrong," Ngakoue said.

"They don't know that two years before that I was a standup outside linebacker in a 3-4 scheme and that was actually my first year playing in the 4-3, which was actually my last year in college. People didn't really turn on the film and watch what I did in the 3-4, it's okay, it's just the world we live in. Sometimes you get overlooked."

Ngakoue was overlooked. He was forced to wait two days for his opportunity.

He watched 68 other names scroll across his television screen before he saw his own.

"I wasn't really thinking too much of that, I knew my name was going to be called," Ngakoue said. "It just motivated me even more. Wherever I was pick to, I was going to make sure I showed those coaches and that GM that they made the best decision of their life picking me where they picked me."

The Jaguars picked Ngakoue with the 69th overall selection.

During post-draft press conferences, General Manager Dave Caldwell and Defensive Coordinator Todd Wash tempered expectations for the young pass rusher.

It turns out those expectations should have been heightened.

Ngakoue started 15 games as a weak-side defensive end for the Jaguars as a rookie. He produced eight sacks, four forced fumbles and an interception.

"In my mind, I don't think I've proved everybody wrong," Ngakoue said. "There is still more work to be done, I feel like. I didn't set the bar to where I wanted to, I came short of my goal [of double digit sacks], so this year is going to be another chance to show people what I can do and just top what I did as a rookie."

Ngakoue enters his second season with a lot of confidence and experience. He reflects back on last summer and offers advice for those who will follow in his footsteps.

"Be prepared, be very coachable," Ngakoue said. "Come in shape, of course, but also gain the respect of the guys in the locker room, because when you gain the respect of everyone in the locker room, that's when it's going to make your job even easier, knowing you've got a lot of guys who trust you on the field."

Ngakoue ended up being a steal for Jacksonville. The Jaguars will look to find a similar gem this weekend.

