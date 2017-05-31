Jaguars DE Dawuane Smoot: 'I feel like I have a year up on a lot of guys coming out of college'

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - MARCH 05: Defensive lineman Dawuane Smoot of Illinois in action during day five of the NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on March 5, 2017 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images) (Photo: Joe Robbins, 2017 Joe Robbins)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Missing your first organized team activities practice isn't a big deal in the grand scheme of things. However, as a rookie, you want to get as much experience and exposure as possible before the real competition starts in training camp.

Third-round pick Dawuane Smoot stood on the sidelines during the first session of OTAs last week due to an undisclosed injury.

The pass rusher from Illinois had to wait a couple of days before joining his teammates on the practice field outside of EverBank Field.

He didn't want to fall behind, but over the last three sessions everything has fallen into place.

“There’s toughness," Smoot said on Tuesday.

"I’m playing with a lot of guys who have been playing for a little while at this level. There is going to be adversity. Now I feel like I’m just trying to go out there and win a spot.”

Smoot played for former Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Chicago Bears Head Coach Lovie Smith during his senior season at Illinois. The experience with a pro-style play-caller has helped Smoot in the very early stages of his NFL development.

Smoot said Illinois and the Jaguars use similar terminology, which is another perk of playing for a former NFL head coach.

“It helped a lot," Smoot said about the familiar structure.

"Just learning under Coach Lovie’s system. It’s kind of similar to this system. I feel like I have a year up on a lot of guys coming out of college.”

Along with his unique college experience under an NFL head coach, Smoot has the ability to play multiple positions on the defensive line. Smoot said his ideal weight is 275 pounds and that being a "tweener" in size allows him to play in different spots.

Smoot was asked to change his weight based on the multiple positions he played at Illinois. The young lineman said those changes helped him become more versatile.

“I don’t feel like it impacted my performance," Smoot said. "I feel like it actually helped me. I was able to use my hands a lot more. I was able to get off the ball a lot faster too.”

