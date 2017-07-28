Jaguars Dante Fowler cited for speeding in St. Pete, says his Mercedes was 'stolen'

A video released to the media by the St. Petersburg Police Department shows Jaguars defensive end Dante Fowler being pulled over for speeding in St. Pete back on July 15.

The video shows Fowler telling an officer he didn't have his vehicle registration because his Mercedes had been stolen and he had just gotten the car back.

Fowler was arrested a few days later in the same city on charges of simple battery and criminal mischief. He later apologized for the arrest and promised it wouldn't happen again.

The incident occurred in an apartment complex parking lot where the 2015 first-round pick was driving through. Deputies said Fowler got into a verbal altercation with a man in the parking lot. The man had made a comment about Fowler's driving, according to an arrest report.

Fowler was cited for unlawful speeding and failure to display registration.



Just IN: Video from @StPetePD shows #Jaguars Dante Fowler being pulled over for speeding on 7/15. Fowler said his car "was stolen." @FCN2go pic.twitter.com/TvP8I862L6 — Matthew Head (@matt8272) July 28, 2017

